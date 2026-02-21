UH will not host early voting for 2026 primary elections

The University announced it will not serve as an early voting location during the 2026 Primary Elections, which run from Feb. 17–27.

However, on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, voting will take place on campus in the Student Center South, Space City Room, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with free parking available in Lot 1B.

For students who would prefer to vote early, the nearest location to the main campus is Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall.

Students can also review additional early voting sites and hours through the Harris County Elections Office before making their voting arrangements.

