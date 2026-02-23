Burnt out: No. 14 Kansas upsets No. 5 Houston in crucial game

The No. 5 Houston Cougars travelled to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas to play against the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks in what was meant to be a get-right game for the Cougars. Instead, Houston missed multiple shots and gave up many chances to take the lead, ultimately losing to the Jayhawks 69-56.

Game Recap

Throughout the beginning of the game, Houston looked to be dominant on the offensive side of the ball as they sank multiple three-pointers and made many offensive rebounds, making the score 17-11 by the 10-minute mark. It looked like Houston was back to its usual self, rebounding consistently and having electric plays that would keep them in the lead.



However, that all changed after those first 10 minutes, as Houston would begin to show its flaws. Kansas would begin a rally to change the tide of the game, as players like senior guard Tre White and freshman guard Darryn Peterson began making shots that demoralized the Cougars defense.

Houston would attempt to keep their lead going into the second half, but the Jayhawks had other plans. After a dunk by Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings to increase their lead to seven, Kansas would go on to score 11 uncontested points, putting themselves back on top with a score of 31-27 heading into halftime.



After halftime, the Cougars would be in a very rough spot as they had allowed the Jayhawks to score massive points, creating a 13-point deficit for Houston to navigate by the 10-minute mark. Houston would attempt to make a comeback late into the second half, but to no avail. The damage had been done, and the Cougars would ultimately fall to Kansas, making this game their third loss in a row.

What happens next?

Houston falls to 23-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big XII, losing their reputation as one of the biggest threats heading into the Big XII tournament in March. The Cougars have not lost three games consecutively since January 2017, with the game against Kansas marking their third straight loss against three highly ranked opponents.

Houston looks aimless heading into March, having multiple problems shown throughout the past three games, with low shooting percentages and multiple fouls that opposing teams could capitalize on, being major culprits in the recent performances we have seen.

Regardless, Houston looks to head home and play against a 15-12 Colorado Buffaloes team hungry for another win in the conference. With a win this late in the season, Houston could have a good seeding heading into March Madness and could keep its rank in the Big XII, as long as they remain confident enough to win.

