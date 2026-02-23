Top 14 matchup preview: No. 5 Cougars hope to get back in the win column against No. 14 Kansas

Two win-hungry teams will face off for a crucial Big 12 matchup when No. 5 Houston travels to take on No. 14 Kansas on Feb. 23 at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams will look to rebound after shocking home losses, with Houston’s coming against the No.2 Arizona Wildcats, 73-66, and Kansas’s coming against the Cincinnati Bearcats, 84-68.

The Cougars find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they have dropped consecutive games for just the third time since 2017. Houston has the experience, backbone and firepower to return to the win column.

Kansas has lost two of their last three games, with the other loss coming against No.4 Iowa State, who Houston also lost to on Feb. 16. The Jayhawks also possess firepower coupled with efficient scoring, hitting nearly 50 percent of their field goals. Both squads are statistically even-matched.

Players to Watch:

Kingston Flemings’ name has been heard a ton around college basketball this season and for good reason. Flemings has shredded the court with tough finishes, velcro-like defense and elite vision. He is coming off a 17-point performance with eight rebounds against Arizona on Feb. 21, but only shot 35 percent from the field.

He will look to return to his efficient ways after posting sub-40 percent field goal percentages in three of the last four games. It doesn’t take a lot for this young man to catch fire and both teams are well aware of this.

Freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. and junior forward Joseph Tugler have been ultra-reliable glass janitors, combining to grab 10 or more rebounds in nine of the last 10 games.

With Cenac putting up a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double and Tugler hitting three of his four field goal attempts as well as a lone free throw against Arizona, these two have been crucial engines in Houston’s machine.

Senior guard Emmanuel Sharp has been one of the better three-point shooters on the team this season. He was able to find success getting to the free-throw line and not letting free money off the table by hitting eight of his nine free-throw attempts against Arizona. If he is able to find open looks and catch a rhythm, he will be in great shape.

For the Jayhawks, freshman guard Darryn Peterson has been posting top-pick-worthy stats in fewer minutes than Flemings. No matter how many minutes he plays, this young man can flip a game in Kansas’ favor in the blink of an eye.

Another Jayhawk to keep an eye on is sophomore forward Flory Bidunga, who posted an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double against Cincinnati, shooting 80% from the field and sinking both of his free throws to lead the team in scoring in the contest.

Bidunga has been an anchor in the paint for Kansas this season, averaging 15 points, grabbing nine rebounds and nearly three blocks a game. The matchup of elite big men will be crucial to who comes out victorious.

Both teams need this win to stay in contention for the top spot in the Big 12 Conference. This game will come down to who gets better looks in possessions, capitalizing on turnovers and simply wanting it more.

