‘Cover Care for Coogs’ pushes for health care coverage

Editor’s note, 2/25/26: A quote by history doctoral candidate Erica Augenstein has been edited for clarity.

UH graduate students gathered in Butler Plaza on Feb. 17 for a press conference by students from Graduate Student Solidarity and the Graduate & Professional Students Association.

Their campaign, Cover Care for Coogs, advocates for UH to fully subsidize health care for graduate student employees.

“The university’s attitude at the level of the chancellor’s office all the way down has been that this is simply not an important issue,” said third-year history doctoral candidate Seth Uzman, an organizer with GSS. “They have essentially approached the ask for universal coverage for health care with the idea that it’s a ridiculous demand to expect basic dignity and respect from the university.”

The University said it increased graduate assistant base pay in 2021 to account for health insurance premiums, but students said that their ongoing concerns have been neglected.

In his opening remarks, Uzman said that a survey conducted on graduate students’ concerns was sent to the chancellor but never answered.

“The University ignored us,” Uzman said. “This is coming from a chancellor who regularly invites undergraduate students to email the chancellor’s office if they have issues or problems. But for some reason, when graduate students want to have a conversation after we get these testimonials that are essentially a cry for help, we’re not given five minutes.”

Uzman demanded not only full health care subsidization but also an apology from the University.

The conference touched on the ongoing Centennial Project, which Uzman said felt like a “slap in the face” to graduate students.

“Ultimately, this is a question of priorities,” Uzman said. “That’s what a university budget always reflects. When you look at the year-by-year reports, it’s what the university thinks is important and what they don’t.”

Following Uzman’s speech, students from the Colleges of Education, Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Engineering and Liberal Arts and Social Sciences gave solidarity statements.

“We heard stories of a shocking number of people who have said they, for financial reasons, will go without care when they should not,” said fifth-year mathematics doctoral candidate Łukasz Krzywon, who is also an organizer with GSS. “I know personally and then informally, I know more. It’s a serious issue.”

Graduate students from the University of Texas and Rice University also spoke.

History doctoral candidate Erica Augenstein, representing the Rice Grad Campaign, emphasized the need for UH to align with other R1 institutions in Texas and for increased accountability at every level.

“This is being enabled by a lot of different people,” Augenstein said. “It’s all of these department chairs that are actively recruiting students and not being transparent about the quality of life that’s available here. It’s dangerous.”

In addition to financial stressors, international students face heightened risks, including visa complications and the threat of deportation.

Much of the conference focused on solidarity with international students.

“When we fight for the most vulnerable people on campus, all of us win,” Uzman said. “When we fight for the most vulnerable people, every single person benefits.”

History professor David McNally delivered the closing remarks, calling for ongoing pressure on senior administration and deeming Cover Care for Coogs a “winnable campaign.”

news@thedailycougar.com