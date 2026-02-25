Vaqueros lasso the Cougars: Houston Baseball ends first home series defeated

Houston Baseball recently had a three-game home series against the UTRGV Vaqueros, where they would ultimately lose the series with two losses. After a dominant 11-3 home opener win for the Cougars and a tough 10-6 loss in the next game, the Cougars ended their first rubber band game of the series with a loss.

Final Game Recap

Throughout the final game of the series, UTRGV ended the top of the first inning with two points after a swift run from third and a free run home after the ball went into a dugout. The Cougars tried to respond but were struck out with no points.

After striking out UTRGV, Houston tried to squeeze the gap with a successful run by freshman infielder Blake Fields, but unfortunately, he couldn’t make it home before Houston was struck out once again. UTRGV proved its defensive power in the first three innings of the game after denying the Cougars any points.

Despite the rough first three innings, Houston senior infielder Antonelli Savattere got the second successful hit of the game, stole second base and with the assistance of Fields’s hit, made his way home for the Cougars’ first point of the game. Despite Houston’s attempt to narrow the gap, they couldn’t pull through and were struck out soon after.

After having two bases loaded at the top of the fifth, the Cougars knocked the spurs off the Vaqueros with a strikeout. The Cougars scrambled to follow through after senior infielder Tyler Cox led the Vaqueros on a wild goose chase between first and home before finally getting out.

With the bases loaded at the top of the sixth inning, the Vaqueros looked to get a run in but were denied by Houston senior pitcher Ryne Rodriguez. Fields came into the game with a point to prove after getting to second base off one swing. Houston junior outfielder Tre Broussard pinched the ball to right field, giving Fields room to dash from second and score the second run of the game.

With the game all tied up, Broussard sprinted and slid to steal third. Following Broussard’s plan, Houston senior outfielder Irvin Weems III bunted the ball, with Houston junior outfielder Easton Winifield sliding into home thinking he was safe, but was unfortunately ruled out.

Starting off an explosive ninth inning, the Vaqueros scored six runs with an average of two runs per out. The Cougars responded with a home run off the first bat by sophomore infielder Jackson LaLima. Weems then sent the ball out to the left field post, making it to second base and soon after stealing third, scored a run on a wild pitch.

However, UTRGV struck out the Cougars, ending the game 8-4. Even with a loss, the Cougars are looking to continue their away game winning streak with Sam Houston State as its next opponent on Feb 24.

