Game, Set and Match! The streak continues: Houston Women’s Tennis keeps the win streak alive at 10-0, with its win over the Utah Utes in their first conference matchup.

The Cougars faced the Utah Utes on Feb. 25 at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility. They devoured two doubles and three singles victories, giving the win to the Cougars 4-3.

The Houston Cougars opened the season with a 9-0 record in nonconference matches, the best start to a season since 1990. This determined set of matches ties the all-time record against the Utes at 3-3.

Early on, all courts showed pure determination from the Cougars, as they wouldn’t let a single Utah doubles pair gain a game.

On court three, Houston’s seniors Sophie Schouten and Chems Doha Zeghlouli held the defense like a wall at the net, not letting a single ball pass.

The seniors looked confident, a mindset set by coach Katarina Adamovic, who continued to emphasize “body language.” The Cougars were set towards the finish line as they ripped forehands down the line, not letting the Utes return and won the match 6-2.

Houston’s juniors, Iva Sepa and Valeriia Krokhotina, had an explosive start with their serves, but they lost two games quickly, settling the set 3-2. On court one, the Cougars were struggling to close out points, which allowed the Utah women to come back and put the Cougars in a difficult spot, 4-5; however, the match was unfinished.

On court five, it was an easy breeze for Houston juniors Elizeveta Morozova and Petja Drame, who demonstrated elite communication and great serve and volley tactics that needed no further assistance, shutting down the Utes with a 6-0 win.

For the round of single matches across the board, the Cougars set early leads except for court one, where Morozova battled through long rallies but would hit a few outside the line, settling her early 1-2. Morozova struggled from the start and failed to close rallies, while the Utes kept a strong defense and hit consistent winners, allowing the Utes to obtain the first set, 2-6.

A wind of confidence came over court one for Morozova, who went into the second set with confidence and gained the lead, 3-1. Ultimately, the Utes secured the win against Morozova 2-6, 4-6.

Houston’s Schouten defeated Utah’s sophomore Hayley Roberts with a comfortable win for a double 6-2, 6-2 win.

Court five had Sepa on a match of movement, setting up at the net to end the points. The Cougars played a tactical game and closed the first set 6-1. In the contested match, Sepa did not close out the second set and lost 3-6, forcing a third set to win the match. The Utes captured the win in the tiebreak and match, 6-1, 3-6 and 2-6.

Houston’s Drame cleared the Utes’ service game and stayed dominant from the baseline, flashing a solid forehand, which closed the first set 6-1. Drame got below the net for the ball, maintaining her advantage on the court and kept the match short, winning 6-1, 6-2.

The match on court four was balanced from the start of the set, early 2-2. Gaining some hits, Krokhotina’s graceful one-handed backhand closed the first set 6-3. Though early on a rough second set, Krokhotina was shutout 0-4. Although with a comeback in the second set, Krokhotina was not able to close and lost 5-7, going on to play a third set. The Utes clashed it out, consistent on hits and ended the long dual 6-3, 5-7 and 4-6.

Zeghlouli, who stayed on her toes with great rallies from the beginning, was quickly challenged by Utah senior Emmie Moore with movement and pace. Having a see-saw of a match, neither player showed to drop a level of will and determination. Ending the first set 4-6, although Zeghlouli kept a tight match, the Utes capitalized on key points. The Cougars raised the heat and took the Utes to a tight tiebreaker, 6-6.



The tiebreak was another test of dominance; neither player was going to lose, but Zeghlouli closed the tiebreak 7-4 for the set. Going into the third set, the match was a consistent battle to the end, with incredible crowd-pleasing points. Zeghlouli dominated 3-1 for the early lead and showcased her strength and power.

The Utes, determined not to back down, followed the Cougars’ lead to 4-3, but the Cougars secured the deciding match for the day, 4-6, 7-6 and 6-4.

The Utah Utes stayed consistent on courts three and one and gave the Cougars a tough break for tiebreak points. However, the Cougars fought hard and never backed down for the ultimate win. It was another successful day, and the Cougars look to carry their momentum into the Battle of the Cougars against BYU at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.

sports@thedailycougar.com