Jasmine Crockett visits UH for Texas Tough Tour

Jasmine Crockett visited the University on Wednesday, Feb. 25, as part of her Texas Tough Tour, urging students to vote in the March 3 primaries and to support candidates who advocate for equal opportunity.

During her speech, Crockett encouraged civic engagement and stressed that equal access to opportunity is central to the American identity.

“What makes America great is us having the same opportunities, no matter what zip code or country we come from,” Crockett said. “That is what America is about. And that is the America that I’m trying to get us back to.”

Crockett criticized the Trump administration, saying recent cuts to research funding have reduced opportunities for students and researchers to make significant discoveries.

She also addressed reductions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, noting that many college students rely on the benefit.

Crockett shared that she was a SNAP recipient during her time as a college student.

“A lot of our students on campuses actually receive SNAP benefits,” Crockett said. “For some people, they try to pretend as if that is the real drain on our economy, but it’s not. And frankly, if that means that that’s one less job that you have to work to keep your focus on school, then it matters.”

She also voiced opposition to the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying she is prepared to push back against what she described as overreach.

“I personally believe that you are fed up with this idea that ICE should be running around our streets,” Crockett said. “I personally believe that you give a damn about your future, and so you have decided that you are going to participate. No matter what you do, so long as I become the next senator in the state of Texas, you don’t have to worry about somebody having your back.”

Students react

Students gathered around Crockett during her visit, with several saying her message resonated with them.

Psychology sophomore and pre-law student Madison Johnson said she admired Crockett’s advocacy for minorities, particularly Black women.

“I loved how she emphasized how she always thinks about us minorities in the courtrooms and places where we, Black women, were not allowed in,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that she believes Crockett will advocate for increased financial assistance for college students.

“The economy is not good at all right now,” Johnson said. “I feel like Crockett is fighting for students to have the assistance that they need, to not have to worry about funding in college.”

Public health senior Laura Guajardo said she connected with Crockett’s stance on immigration enforcement.

“I love what she’s doing for the Hispanic community when it comes to ICE. She has stood up for our people,” Guajardo said. “What’s been happening recently hits close to home, because my family came across the border from Mexico, and they finally fixed their papers, so it’s sad to see all these families that are getting ripped apart.”

Construction management junior Noe Delgado said he was initially hesitant to support Crockett but changed his mind after speaking with her.

“I like Crockett, but at first, I was definitely reluctant to vote for her because of her previous support of Israel-funded bills. However, she mentioned how the AI data centers are killing us faster than we expected, and she wants to create regulation,” Delgado said. “She was able to place accountability on these corporations.”

