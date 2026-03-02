Giving up or growing: Rethinking Lent in 2026

Every year, the same question crosses my mind: “What am I going to give up for Lent this year?”

Typically, people choose to sacrifice a favorite snack or drink, but this year, other ideas came to mind. Instead of only giving something up, many are choosing to add meaningful habits to their everyday lives.

By focusing on growth rather than just sacrifice, Lent can become an opportunity to strengthen our faith and become better individuals.

What is Lent?

Lent is the 40-day period leading up to Easter, observed by many Christians, especially Catholics, as a time of reflection, sacrifice and spiritual growth. It begins on Ash Wednesday and ends before Easter Sunday, symbolizing the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert.

During this time, people are encouraged to focus on strengthening their relationship with God through prayer, fasting and acts of kindness.

During Lent, participants abstain from eating red meat on Fridays in remembrance of Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. Many also choose to give up something they enjoy, such as coffee, sweets or social media, as a way to practice self-discipline and reflect on their faith.

This sacrifice serves as a reminder of Jesus’ suffering and encourages individuals to grow spiritually and become more mindful of their actions and habits.

Popular items to give up

For the past few years, I have often chosen to give up my favorite meal or drink. In the past, I have given up candy or soda, but I found it relatively easy because I didn’t have these items very often.

To make it more of a challenge, a few years ago, I chose to give up eating at Chick-fil-A, my favorite fast-food restaurant, since its proximity to my high school made it easy to grab on the go.

During those 40 days, I did not have that convenience, which ultimately helped me better myself by eating at home and packing food to go more often.

Traditionally, many give up desserts, caffeine, junk food or sodas to ultimately improve their health during Lent. Although these are great indulgences to give up during Lent, it is also an important time to grow as a person and deepen your relationship with God.

Ways to add during Lent

Lent is a great time to reflect on your faith and your overall relationship with God. With our busy school and work schedules, it can be hard to make time for growing our spiritual relationship with God.

Taking time to pray the rosary, reading daily devotionals and even going to Mass more often can help you grow spiritually throughout Lent.

God teaches that our bodies are temples, and we should honor him by treating ourselves with respect and kindness. We can all find ourselves complaining about a difficult class, gossiping with our friends or even speaking to ourselves negatively.

By cutting out some of these bad habits, you can improve your mental health, giving you a more positive outlook on things that may have been detrimental to you in the long run.

Other ideas to give up

No matter whether you choose to give up your daily Starbucks drink or delete social media until Easter, it’s never too late to add (or drop) a practice to better yourself. Limiting swearing, binge-watching television and late-night food runs are some more ideas to cut back on bad habits.

This year, I have chosen to give up fast food, in addition to reading for 30 minutes every night. Since cutting out fast food trips after work, I have been eating more whole foods at home. I am also finally finishing a book that has been sitting on my nightstand for months.

Challenge yourself this Lent season, and by Easter, you may even realize how much sacrifice benefited your overall health and well-being.

