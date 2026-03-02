The Texas Democratic Senate is in good hands, regardless of the winner

During major election seasons, it often comes with conflicting and tense feelings. People ponder the values of each candidate and what the election means for the future. There is usually a negative connotation associated with elections due to differing opinions.

For Texas, candidates Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico are showing people what a good election looks like and what future elections should be. They are both candidates in the Texas Senate Democratic primary and have given voters a tough decision.

With different campaign strategies, they both seem to be reaching beyond just democratic voters. Although in a competition with one another, they are reassured that no matter the outcome, people will be in good hands. Providing voters with a nuanced choice rather than a dilemma.

Campaign goals

Throughout Talarico’s campaign, he has alluded to people in all parties by discussing his goals to fix the corruption that takes place in the U.S. government. He has also talked about his faith, which is a strategy that connects him to many.

Crockett has taken an approach to get more voter involvement from Democratic supporters, fighting for the strength of the Democratic Party. She has also openly criticized the current administration, calling it “corrupt.”

Both of these candidates have taken different approaches to gaining support. However, both of their campaigns have been promising with overlapping goals. While Talarico represents himself as someone for all types of voters, Crockett also reassures that while fighting for Democratic values, she is still representing for everyone.

They are both very open about fixing the issues in the current administration and political climate. In their debate that took place on Jan. 24, they had many agreements throughout each topic, showcasing their potential for great leadership. Additionally, they both want to flip the longstanding Republican Senate seat.

Moment of decision

With the candidates having similar values and strong campaigns separately, this leaves voters with a big decision to make. Past elections have had people deciding between the lesser of two evils; in this primary, they are presented with two very strong candidates.

This is a representation of a good election. When it comes to decisions like these, people should have good options to choose from. Representation is incredibly important, and having weak leadership options weakens a democracy.

Voting is a special privilege. It is how people in the U.S. get to participate directly in government. When presented with two untrustworthy candidates, it makes it seem like people’s vote doesn’t matter. This isn’t the case.

Talarico and Crockett are showing voters that there can be such a thing as hope for the future. Elections shouldn’t have to be a negative thing. There is a possibility for there to be positive energy surrounding election seasons.

Election day for this Senate Primary is March 3. Whatever the outcome is, the Democratic Party will have a strong nominee for the upcoming Senate race in Texas.

