Unstoppable force: Houston Women’s Tennis defeated the BYU Cougars in a clean sweep conference match

The Houston Cougars kept the crown for the best Cougar in their conference match against BYU on Feb. 28 at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility. The Cougars bageled BYU 4-0, adding on to their incredible season’s run. They have gained another win and remain undefeated with an 11-0 record.

The Houston Cougars seniors Sophie Schouten and Chems Doha Zeghlouli flew through their doubles, winning 6-1.

Meanwhile, the Houstons’ doubles team two and three fought to a tie break. Juniors Petja Drame and Elizaveta Morozova were the first to make their mark and clutched the doubles win for the Cougars, 6-6 (7-2).

Key Match Recaps:

At the start of the singles matches, Houston clashed against BYU, setting the scene early.

On the court, Schouten trailed behind the BYU Cougars till the end of the first and fought harder for the second to end with a 6-4 and a 7-5 win, all while Drame played with grit and never showed signs of falling. Staying on the winning side of the court, Petja gained the third point for Houston, dominating her games 6-3 and 6-4.

Zeghlouli won their first set with ambition 7-6 with a tie breaker of 7-5. The Cougars kept it short and cute, claiming the win 7-6 and 6-2.

The Houston Cougars quickly gained a 4-0 win and ended the remaining matches for the day. Petja and Schouten have closed off matches quickly, showing no mercy against Utah and BYU.

Complete Set Summaries:

In the doubles matches, Zeghlouli and Schouten defeated BYU’s junior Gracie Levelston and freshman Sage Bergeson 6-1. Following that set, Houston’s junior Elizaveta Morozova and Drame beat BYU’s sophomore Sue Yan Tan and freshman Bella Lewis 7-6.

Lastly, Houston’s juniors Iva Sepa and Valeriia Krokhotina stalemated against BYU’s senior Kendall Kovick and sophomore Yuyun Chen, going 6(6)-6(6), ultimately ending the set unfinished since Morozova and Drame won their match.

In the singles matches, Schouten defeated BYU freshman Karina Mohamed 6-4 and 7-5, Drame won against Bergeson 6-3 and 6-4, Zeghlouli triumphed over Kovick 7-6 and 6-2, along with Morozova, Sepa and Krokhotina stalemating in their sets.

The BYU Cougars were no match for Houston as the Coogs owned the courts. Houston will continue their reign and is set to travel to Arizona State on March 6 to compete at the Whiteman Tennis Center.

