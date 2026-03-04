April’s angle: Burnout isn’t a badge of honor

Hi! Welcome to another issue of April’s Angle! I’m April, a Political Science and Psychology sophomore. I share my thoughts on everything from fashion and beauty to college life and beyond. If you have any questions or need advice on any topic, I’m here to help!

The path to higher education can be gruesome. Long nights, running on caffeine, no social life– your life might feel like a simulation stuck on repeat. This ultimately might cause burnout, a very real mental state that can make or break your experience.

Some people aim to avoid burnout, rushing to reverse damage with some self-care treatments, but others find themselves seemingly thriving on burnout.

Falling into rapid cycles of overworking themselves, but getting validation from grades or even other peers. Do not be fooled, this strategy might work now because you’re “great under pressure” but when that pressure turns into long-term exhaustion, things start spiraling south.

Somewhere along the path to higher education, exhaustion might start to seem like a flex. It is imperative that you avoid this trap. When it starts to feel like everyone around you is comparing study times, how long they stayed up last night or how many energy drinks they’ve had before 10 a.m., you need to recognize how unhealthy these habits might be.

Just because they seem to work for others does not mean it has to work for you. I personally pride myself on prioritizing my sleep and health, while also staying on top of classes and working 20 hours a week.

Missing a few days of sleep to study or depending on energy drinks aren’t necessarily the issues, but normalizing this behavior and encouraging others to do the same is where it gets dicey.

If you do find yourself depending on the same vices, it’s important that you recognize this and begin choosing healthier habits before a commitment as intense as grad school.

Healthier habits like time management and discipline can help you get back on track. Do not treat rest like a reward and not a necessity, overextending yourself to perform better isn’t necessarily a sign of your inability to balance, but it can be a sign of fear to slow down at the expense of looking less driven.

Finally, you should know that graduate school doesn’t magically teach balance, it amplifies whatever patterns you bring with you. So begin practicing sustainability now, learn how to rest without guilt, it will do you more good than you know. Burnout isn’t a badge of honor, it’s a signal.

