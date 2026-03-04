Record-Breaker: Emanuel Sharp’s career, success at Houston

Houston’s senior guard Emanuel Sharp has become one of the most dominant and productive players for the Cougars. With his dominance, Sharp broke the all-time record for most 3-pointers made in the history of the Houston Cougars. Sharp did it like most elite shooters do: calmly, confidently and without hesitation. With this confidence, the Cougars are eyeing back-to-back national championship appearances and to win it all.

On Feb. 10, Sharp wrote his name in the record books by breaking the school’s record for most career 3-pointers made against the Utah Utes, when he went on to score 27 points with eight threes. This performance was a showcase of what Sharp has been doing this season: making clutch shots when needed and leading the Cougars.

When asked about the credit he gives to his coaches, teammates and his family, Sharp expresses gratitude for the opportunity they gave him to be where he is today.

“They spend so much time with me, especially (coach) Q. I probably spent the most time with coach Q to get me more disciplined with my shot,” Sharp said.

Standing at 6’3, Sharp has developed into a consistent shooter and a marksman behind the arc for the Cougars. However, his journey was not easy to conquer.

Sharp’s journey to being one of the most dominant guards in Houston started when he was a freshman, averaging only six points and two rebounds per game.

Despite the rough start, Sharp kept working and training to improve until the potential became consistency. In his sophomore year, Sharp went on to average 12.6 points, three rebounds and a steal per game, tripling his production from his freshman year.

In his junior year, Sharp kept the same drive with 12.6 points, three rebounds and an assist per game. Additionally, Sharp, along with the Cougars, reached the national championship but ultimately fell short to the Florida Gators.

With the goal of returning to the national championship back on his mind, Sharp averages a career high 16 points, three rebounds and two assists per game in his senior year. He and his team showcased success and dominance in the 2025-2026 season, while aiming for a deep push in March.

Beyond the points, Sharp’s impact shows up in times when it doesn’t appear on the stats. Whether he is facilitating the offense or sprinting back on defense, Sharp has showcased responsibility in head coach Kelvin Sampson’s system. His maturity, body language and patience have earned the Cougars’ trust in his ability to score or hit a tough shot with the game on the line. Sharp’s commitment has taken Houston from a team with immense talent to one with the maturity to be a national champion.

Despite his success, the Cougars have been challenged by teams like the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats, No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks, and No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones. However, Sharp never backed down from these obstacles and rose to the occasion. Coach Sampson has relied on Sharp’s experience and ability to score wherever he wants in tough games.

Sharp’s resume is one full of success, determination and resilience. However, instead of saying it was a solo act, he says it was a team effort that brought him where he is today. “It was not a solo job,” Sharp said. “I’ve had all types of players and teammates that put me here. So I don’t like to take all the credit.”

Now, as a senior, Sharp has taken the role of a leader and reliable playmaker for his team. With his name on the all-time 3-point list in Houston, Sharp is looking beyond the regular season and back to where he was last year at the national championship. Regardless of the outcome, Sharp’s career is one for the record books, and he’s not finished with his story yet.

