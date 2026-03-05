James Talarico speaks at UH rally during “Take Back Texas” tour

UH students gathered on March 2 as Texas Senate candidate James Talarico brought his “Take Back Texas” tour to campus, delivering a speech centered on unity, grassroots organizing and what he called a “politics of aggressive love.”

The rally was part of a statewide campaign aimed at building a coalition ahead of the 2026 Primary elections.

“We are building a movement to take back our state and take back our country,” Talarico said. “A campaign of, by and for the people.”

Focus on free speech

During the speech, Talarico touched on a recent interview he filmed with late-night host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Corporate media executives were pressured not to air the segment, and the issue was part of a broader threat to First Amendment rights, Talarico said.

“A threat to any of our First Amendment rights is a threat to all of our First Amendment rights,” Talarico said. “Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, whether you’re a progressive or a conservative.”

Political strategy

A recurring theme in his speech was love and unity. Talarico repeatedly called for love in politics as a force for change.

He tied that message to his background in public service and his religious beliefs, arguing that politics should be about improving everyone’s lives.

“I’ve been able to pass major bills to bring down the cost of housing, childcare, prescription drugs, including insulin. I am trying to love my neighbor through public policy,” he said. “I’m trying to make my neighbor’s life a little easier and a little better. That kind of love in our politics is getting harder and harder to find.”

Students said Talarico’s message on love in politics stood out to them the most.

“I did like his aggressive love,” said history junior Cameron Burns. “I really do feel like that’s the message we need to send.”

Immigration, government accountability

Talarico addressed immigration enforcement and criticized tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he described as abuse by federal agents.

Law enforcement efforts should prioritize violent crime, cartel members and human trafficking rather than targeting families and the working class, Talarico said.

“ICE shot a mother in the face, kidnapped a five-year-old boy and executed a man in broad daylight on our streets before our very eyes,” Talarico said. “It is time to tear down this secret police force and replace it with an agency that’s actually going to focus on public safety for all of us.”

Talarico called for the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the prosecution of agents who have abused their power.

“When we have a Senate majority, we’re going to haul these masked men before Congress so the world can see their faces,” he said.

Student reaction

Students said it was important for candidates to visit universities and speak directly with young voters.

“For the most part, politicians have sat in their high towers and they haven’t talked to the people,” said history junior Joel McGee. “This right here is just a beautiful moment, it’s so vulnerable, it’s so open and I think that’s the type of politics that we need, we need politicians that keep up with their constituents and actively talk to their constituents.”

Students felt that Talarico is a strong progressive option in the race and that his tour across the state, including smaller towns, helped demonstrate his commitment to reach potential voters.

“I saw he was coming last week, and I put it in my calendar to make sure to come down here and check it out,” said supply chain engineering junior Brayson Brown. “He mentioned going to my hometown of Amarillo, which is a much smaller, highly Republican place, and just having him do that shows how committed he is to his constituents and his supporters. So that really drew me into him.”

