Cougar Softball leaves an impression at Longhorn Invitational and prepares for conference play

The Houston softball team finished with a 3-2 record at the Longhorn Invitational from Feb. 25 to March 1, highlighted by a run-rule shutout victory in the finale of the tournament.

The Cougars opened the weekend with a split on Friday before splitting a Saturday doubleheader and closing the event with an 8–0 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

Houston began the invitational with a 3–1 victory over St. Bonaventure. Houston’s freshman infielder Ronnie Esparza delivered an RBI double to help lead the Cougars’ offense, which set an aggressive base running tone that resulted in five stolen bases to conclude the game. Junior pitcher Gigi Solis dominated the mound as she limited the Bonnies to one run.

Later that day, Houston faced No. 3 Texas and fell 9-1 in a five-inning run-rule decision. Sophomore outfielder Ariel Redmond put the Cougars on the scoreboard in the first inning, but Texas quickly responded with eight runs, securing their victory.

The Cougars rebounded Saturday with a 7–6 win over Incarnate Word. Freshman outfielder RyLee Gardner fueled Houston’s offense with a home run and two RBI’s, while sophomore infielder Madox Mitchael and freshman outfielder Shelby Taylor each recorded multiple hits. Houston dropped the second game of the day to Prairie View A&M despite RBIs from Gardner and sophomore infielder Maddie Hartley, losing 7–5.

Houston closed the tournament on Sunday with an 8-0 run-rule victory over Prairie View A&M. Taylor led the offense with a 3-for-3 performance, scoring three runs and driving in another, while Hartley added two RBIs. Houston sophomore pitcher Nevaeh Brown delivered a standout performance in the circle, throwing a complete-game shutout and striking out nine batters to secure the Cougars’ third win of the tournament.

Houston Softball now moves on from the invitationals after facing off against a ranked Texas team with some new experience under their belt. The Cougars look forward to the rest of their season as conference play begins in the spring.

