Students protest Board of Regents meeting calling for divestment, sanctuary campus

On March 12, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Young Democratic Socialists of America led a protest outside the Hilton Hotel during the Board of Regents meeting.

Demonstrators held signs to protest the University’s investments in companies they say support Israel.

The student organizations called the regents a “Board of Butchers,” stating that board members only care about personal profit over students’ well-being.

“The members have no background in education. They come from a class of CEOs looking to make money for the school by investing in weapons manufacturers that are used to murder innocent civilians in the Middle East, which is why we call them the butchers,” said sociology junior and SJP officer Eduardo Sanchez.

Demonstrators said they are fighting for a sanctuary campus where all students are protected from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It’s very important that we approach the regents today and make sure they understand that students want a clear anti-ICE policy on this campus and that they want divestment from the genocide in Palestine,” said mechanical engineering senior Subhash Singh.

Demonstrators said it is vital for immigrant students to remain safe because they contribute to the University’s success.

Demonstrators also expressed concern about UHPD allegedly collaborating with ICE through Flock cameras on campus property, saying the footage can be accessed by federal agencies without student permission. The Cougar has not verified these claims; however, other Universities across the nation have utilized Flock cameras, including the University of Wisconsin–Madison and Cornell University, for security purposes.

“I worry that immigrants or undocumented students are scared to come to our campus and put themselves at further risk, or even put their family members at further risk,” said political science senior and YDSA co-chair Rafael Jimenez. “So if we’re pretending to be a university that cares about its students, we should protect immigrants and international students who are aiding in the tier one research and work that we do at the university.”

Demonstrators said students deserve to have a say in how their money is spent by the University.

“It is our money that goes into these programs. These people are supposed to represent us, not the other way around,” said public policy senior Tavon Wilsford. “The student body did not get a choice and did not know where these funds are going and we would like that to change.”

The Cougar reached out to UH for comment but did not receive a response.

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