Spring break should feel like resting, not more work

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, spring break is “a vacation from classes at school usually for a week in the spring.”

The idea behind spring break is simple. A week off from school so students can step away from the semester’s stress and come back refreshed. In theory, spring break is supposed to be a reset before the final stretch of assignments, exams and projects. That is not quite how it works anymore.

Instead of resting, many students feel pressured to make the week productive and exciting. Some fill their schedules with extra shifts at work, while others feel they need to travel somewhere just to make the week worthwhile.

During spring break, social media feeds quickly fill with beach photos, boarding passes and group trips. Everyone seems to be somewhere. Even if those posts only show a small part of someone’s week, it can create the feeling that this is what spring break is supposed to look like.

If you’re staying at home, working or just relaxing, it can feel like you are doing it wrong. The reality is that many college students are already running on empty.

Between classes, homework, jobs and other commitments, most weeks during the semester feel nonstop. Many students are also thinking about their internships, career paths and the pressure of what lies after graduation. There is almost no room to slow down.

Spring break is supposed to be that chance to catch your breath. Still, we often end up just as busy during our break.

I personally use spring break as time to get ahead, build my resume or at least make memories. But there have been a few years in my life where I didn’t do much on spring break. Spending the break sleeping, watching movies or doing nothing can feel embarrassing. In a culture where everyone is expected to be constantly improving themselves, slowing down can feel like falling behind.

Rest is not a waste of time

Sleep deprivation is common among college students, with academic pressure and irregular schedules contributing to chronic fatigue, according to a 2014 study published in the journal Nature and Science of Sleep.

When each week is packed with deadlines and responsibilities, a real break can make a huge difference. For some students, spring break means traveling somewhere new, and there is nothing wrong with that. Trips can create lasting memories and an escape from our routine.

But traveling shouldn’t be a standard that everyone feels pressured to meet. Not everyone has the money to travel and not everyone wants to spend their break rushing from one plan to the next.

Sometimes the best version of a break is the simplest one: sleeping in, spending time at home and enjoying a slow week. Those moments may not look exciting on Instagram, but spring break shouldn’t need a highlight reel to be meaningful.

It’s easy to forget that the purpose of the week is to pause. A break should feel like stepping away from work or school. As spring break approaches, students will start comparing plans and counting down the days. Some will travel, some will stay home and some will work.

Perhaps the best spring break itinerary doesn’t involve doing more. Maybe it is simply taking the break for what it’s meant to be: a break.

opinion@thedailycougar.com