Cougars Cage the Lions: Houston’s comeback starts off strong against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Cougars shook off their Frisco Classic troubles this past weekend with three straight wins against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Houston had a blowout 10-0 score in the last game ending on a mercy rule in the seventh inning.

In the first game of the series Houston was down 7-0 in the bottom of the second. Houston’s senior infielder Carsten Sabathia III hit a home run after facing two strikes. Junior catcher Riley Jackson followed up with a homerun of his own, setting the score 7-2.

The Cougars’ comeback kicked up in the bottom of the sixth after scoring seven runs. The final two runs of the inning were scored by Jackson from third base and sophomore infielder Jackson LaLima from second base. Jackson came back in at the bottom of the eighth with a home run to set the game 13-9.

Game two seemed to be in Houston’s favor with the score sitting at 5-2 thanks to a run in the bottom of the seventh from redshirt senior outfielder and first baseman Xavier Perez.

Things got tricky at the top of the eighth with UAPB redshirt freshman outfielder Jose Vasquez scoring from third base, and junior utility Ian Smith scoring from third base the very next play.

The Cougars managed to pull through in the end after freshman outfielder Peyton Dickens scored a run from second in the bottom of the ninth, securing the win.

In game three, Houston held up the chair to UAPB, ending the series with a 10-0 blowout. The most notable play was LaLima’s homerun with two bases loaded, getting the Cougars to that ten point bench mark. Arkansas-Pine Bluff would then cut the game short, ending it with a mercy rule.

Houston carries its comeback spirit into their first conference series of the season against 12-4 Kansas State. Alongside Kansas State’s high win-loss ratio, they also currently hold a six-game win streak.

Houston will host the series against Kansas State beginning on March 13 at home, hungry for more wins in conference play.

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