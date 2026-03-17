Houston begins conference play with battle of big cats against Kansas State

The Cougars opened Big 12 Conference play with a series loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on March 13 at Schroder Park, as they dropped the first two games of the series, allowing big run numbers before putting up a big run number themselves in the finale.

Both teams entered the series riding a winning streak, with Houston winning its last four while Kansas State had won its last seven.

Late-game K-State avalanche forces run-rule over Houston in opening game of series

An eight-run eighth inning by Kansas State allowed it to slam the door on a comeback effort from Houston, beating the Cougars 20-8.

After leading 3-2 going into the third, Houston allowed eight unanswered runs before cutting the Wildcats’ lead to three at 10-7 in the sixth. After this, Houston was outscored 10-2 in the final two innings to seal it.

Houston continued to struggle bringing home runners in scoring position, bringing in just one of nine. Senior left-handed pitcher Chris Scinta was given the loss after giving up four earned runs off four hits in 2.2 innings.

Five Cougars recorded a hit, with junior outfielder Tre Broussard leading the team with two and adding an RBI. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Xavier Perez scored twice, first coming off a bases-loaded walk and then off a Broussard single.

Kansas State senior infielder Shintaro Inoue had a monster game, going 5-for-6 at the plate with a career-high six RBIs and his second home run of the season.

Redshirt senior catcher Bear Madliak went 3-for-3 at the plate for Kansas State, smacking three hits and three RBIs.

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