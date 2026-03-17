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Houston begins conference play with battle of big cats against Kansas State

by Corey Hunter
3 hours ago
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Houston infielder Jackson LaLima (51) eliminating Kansas State outfielder Cadyn Karl (2) just before reaching third base during the top of seventh inning of an NCAA baseball game against Kansas State, on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Houston, Texas. | Luis Diego Gonzalez/The Cougar

The Cougars opened Big 12 Conference play with a series loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on March 13 at Schroder Park, as they dropped the first two games of the series, allowing big run numbers before putting up a big run number themselves in the finale.

Both teams entered the series riding a winning streak, with Houston winning its last four while Kansas State had won its last seven.

Late-game K-State avalanche forces run-rule over Houston in opening game of series

An eight-run eighth inning by Kansas State allowed it to slam the door on a comeback effort from Houston, beating the Cougars 20-8.

After leading 3-2 going into the third, Houston allowed eight unanswered runs before cutting the Wildcats’ lead to three at 10-7 in the sixth. After this, Houston was outscored 10-2 in the final two innings to seal it.

Houston continued to struggle bringing home runners in scoring position, bringing in just one of nine. Senior left-handed pitcher Chris Scinta was given the loss after giving up four earned runs off four hits in 2.2 innings.

Five Cougars recorded a hit, with junior outfielder Tre Broussard leading the team with two and adding an RBI. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Xavier Perez scored twice, first coming off a bases-loaded walk and then off a Broussard single.

Kansas State senior infielder Shintaro Inoue had a monster game, going 5-for-6 at the plate with a career-high six RBIs and his second home run of the season.

Redshirt senior catcher Bear Madliak went 3-for-3 at the plate for Kansas State, smacking three hits and three RBIs.

sports@thedailycougar.com

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