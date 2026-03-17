UH collaborates with Google to bring AI tools to campus

The University has partnered with Google to make artificial intelligence tools available to students, faculty and staff. Google for Education includes access to Docs, Sheets, Slides, along with AI tools such as Gemini for Education and NotebookLM, which are designed to support learning and research.

According to an article by UH Newsroom, the University’s collaboration with AI will allow students to enter the workforce being AI-fluent.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how knowledge is created, applied and communicated,” said senior vice president for academic affairs and provost Diane Z. Chase in the article. “Our commitment ensures that our students — regardless of discipline — develop the fluency to use AI thoughtfully, ethically and strategically.”

By embedding secure, enterprise-level AI into teaching and learning, UH is not simply just adopting new tools but are redefining what it means to be workforce-ready in the 21st century, Chase said.

Due to this new addition, UH urges professors to set clear guidelines on the use of AI in their syllabi to promote AI being used as a tool rather than replace critical thinking.

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