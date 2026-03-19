Mishaps in 10th inning led to Houston falling to Louisiana

The Cougars hosted the Ragin’ Cajuns at Schroeder Park on March 18, where Houston lost 6-3 in a tightly contested match that went to an extra inning.

Houston entered the contest seeking their second top-25 victory of the season.

With the game tied at 3-3 heading into the 10th, a wild throw to home kick-started a three-run inning to put Louisiana on top.

Facing a bases-loaded, no-out situation, Louisiana senior infielder Rigoberto Hernandez knocked a roller to the first base bag off sophomore right-handed relief pitcher Kendall Hoffman, putting runners into motion.

Houston sophomore infielder McClane Helton attempted to beat a runner going to home on a fielder’s choice when his throw missed junior catcher Riley Jackson, allowing junior outfielder Donovan LaSalle to score, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns the first of Houston’s final nails in the coffin.

After Louisiana freshman catcher Colt Brown hit an RBI groundout, a wild pitch from freshman right-hander Connor Udland allowed senior infielder Lee Amedee to score, capping off the inning.

Houston’s starting freshman right-hander Caden Cooper went four innings, allowing three runs off six hits and tossing five strikeouts.

The middle relief pitchers were able to provide Houston with five innings of no-run, 3-hit ball before the 10th collapse.

Jackson knocked out his fourth homer of the season in the second inning to give Houston the only lead it enjoyed at 1-0.

Junior outfielder Tre Broussard went 2-for-4 at the plate while bringing home a runner and senior infielder Carsten Sabathia III brought home a runner off his single hit.

Houston allowed multiple hitters to have multiple hits for the sixth time in the last eight games with two-way catcher Colt Brown, sophomore outfielder Mark Collins and freshman outfielder Noah Lewis having two each.

Louisiana starting left-hander Ty Roman went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Next, the 12-8 Cougars will travel to Lawrence, Kan. to face the 12-8 Kansas Jayhawks for a three-day weekend series at Hoglund Ballpark from March 20-22.

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