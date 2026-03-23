Students express concerns about rising housing, parking fees

UH students are voicing concerns following the UH System Board of Regents’ approval of increased costs for housing, parking and meal plans.

Many students cited rising housing costs as a primary factor in their decision to not opt for on-campus housing, saying they believe they can secure better options off campus.

“I’m already looking at options off campus for my upperclassman years because it costs just as much, if not cheaper, with more benefits to be off campus,” said chemistry freshman Kayla Maxson.

For many students living on campus allows them to be more involved with organizations and get the most out of their college experience. However, with the price increase, these students no longer see dorming as an attainable option.

“If costs continue to rise, I no longer see dorming as a realistic or accessible option for me,” said biology freshman Elizabeth Nguyen. “Higher education should be an opportunity for growth and connection, not a financial burden.”

Parking costs were also a key concern for commuter students, as they add financial strain for those already balancing tuition, gas and other expenses.

“Parking passes are unaffordable and do not help my current financial situation,” said strategic communications junior Elisa Mulla.

As costs are expected to rise, students believe that affordability will remain a key factor in their ability to remain enrolled at UH.

Accounting senior Juan Gonzalez Diaz spoke at the BOR meeting and voiced concerns over the University’s financial decisions.

The increased pricing limits UH’s ability to keep education accessible and affordable, Diaz said.

“Housing rates are rising with no apparent increase in security,” Diaz said. “The board’s reasoning was inflation, but there was no concern for student safety and affordability.”

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