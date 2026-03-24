Houston falls short against Lamar after a 8-run opening

Before Houston earned its second out of the game, it already allowed five runs, part of an eight-run first inning avalanche in the midweek game against the Lamar Lady Cardinals on March 24 in Beaumont, where the Cougars lost 13-5.

One game after earning her 100th career strikeout, Houston’s starting pitcher Paris Lehman was pulled before she could get one, allowing the five runs off six hits.

Three Cougars finished the game with two hits, with sophomore catcher Isabel Cintron leading the team with two RBIs.

Junior infielder Mckenna Mitchell had no hits for the first time in six games, albeit only having two at-bats where she drew a walk and grounded out.

In the fourth inning, two Houston base-runners scored on wild pitches before Cintron’s 2-RBI single cut the lead to 9-4 with only one out in the inning.

However, Houston’s comeback bid would be slammed shut when Cardinals’ junior outfielder Roxy Thompson smacked a triple that scored two and senior outfielder Gracee Hess forced a run-rule ending with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

The loss was given to Lehman while Lamar’s senior right-hander Reagan Smith picked up her eighth win of the season.

Lamar finished the contest tallying 16 hits, as four Lady Cardinals had multiple hits with three having three or more.

Hess finished the game leading the Lady Cardinals in hits and RBIs, going 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs.

Freshman infielder Isabella Flores and Thompson both had three RBIs each.

Next, the 17-18 Cougars will face the 24-10 UCF Knights, who are currently on a three-game skid, on March 27 at Cougar Softball Stadium.

sports@thedailycougar.com