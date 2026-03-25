Campus Construction Life + Arts

Behind the tarp: A look at the workers behind the Centennial Project

by Karen Wei
9 hours ago
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With the Centennial Project well underway, the construction workers behind the project have become a fixture on campus: in conversation with each other, toiling under the midday sun and greeting students who pass by. Here is a glimpse behind the black tarp and into their daily lives.

news@thedailycougar.com

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