Behind the tarp: A look at the workers behind the Centennial Project

A construction worker continues campus infrastructure upgrades at the University of Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Houston Texas. | Matthew Guzman/The Cougar
A construction worker continues campus infrastructure upgrades at the University of Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Houston Texas. | Matthew Guzman/The Cougar
A construction worker continues campus infrastructure upgrades at the University of Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Houston Texas. | Matthew Guzman/The Cougar
Construction crews work on ongoing campus infrastructure upgrades at the University of Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Houston Texas. | Matthew Guzman/The Cougar
Construction crews work on ongoing campus infrastructure upgrades at the University of Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Houston Texas. | Matthew Guzman/The Cougar
A construction worker continues campus infrastructure upgrades at the University of Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Houston Texas. | Matthew Guzman/The Cougar
With the Centennial Project well underway, the construction workers behind the project have become a fixture on campus: in conversation with each other, toiling under the midday sun and greeting students who pass by. Here is a glimpse behind the black tarp and into their daily lives.
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