Big 12 troubles: Jayhawks knock off Cougar baseball, sweeping Houston 3-0

The Cougars traveled to Lawrence, Kansas for their second conference series of the season. Although the Cougars put up a good fight, they fell 3-0 to the Jayhawks. The series was defined by errors that had major consequences, but were very close games that could’ve gone either way had things gone differently.

Series recap

In game one, Houston came out swinging in the top of the first scoring four runs with senior infielder Antonelli Savattere’s hit into right field allowing red-shirt senior Xavier Perez and junior outfielder Easton Winifield to score.

With the score at 10-9 at the top of the eighth, the Cougars’ senior infielder Tyler Cox sent a drive down left giving freshman infielder Blake Fields the window to score from third.

Sadly, the Cougars’ attempts were all for naught when the bottom of the eighth came. Kansas junior infielder Tyson LeBlanc homered, allowing junior infielder Brady Ballinger to score from first ending the game 12-10.

In game two, Houston stood up to Kansas with a 5-4 score by the top of the fifth. Perez’s hit to center field let Cox and junior outfielder Tre Broussard score. This play was followed up with junior catcher Riley Jackson’s home run, giving Perez a window to score from second.

Kansas cut this achievement short with four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Similar to game one, the Cougars set a tie with the help of Broussard’s hit to right field and Cox’s run from first base. Sadly, Kansas cut the tie once more in the bottom of the ninth which would end game two with a score of 9-8.

Game three started calmly but blew wide open in the second with two runs by Houston from sophomore infielder Justin Cherrington and senior infielder Cade Climie. Kansas responded with two runs in the bottom of the third, tying up the score before Houston could regain their confidence.

Houston fought back with a run of their own by Climie at the top of the fourth, but was soon met with two runs from Kansas at the end of the inning.

Although the Cougars managed to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth, Kansas retaliated with four runs of their own, ending the game 8-4 and wrapping up the series.

What’s next?

Despite the blowout, Houston prepares for their next Big 12 series against Baylor. Baylor will prove to be a critical opponent, as winning against them could help the Cougars later on in the season.

The Cougars will come back home to face off against No. 2 Texas back at home on March 24. Texas will be a fearsome opponent, but one that could give Houston the confidence they need to get back in the win column.

sports@thedailycougar.com