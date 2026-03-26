Preview: Houston to face Illinois in Sweet Sixteen

The Houston Cougars are set to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on March 26 in the Toyota Center at 9:05 pm. Houston enters the game as the No.2 seed in the South region of the March Madness Tournament and has a tied record of 3-3 against the Fighting Illini.

Their last meeting was in 2022 during the Sweet Sixteen game, where the Cougars beat Illinois in Pittsburgh, 68-53.

Players to watch

For Houston, senior guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan both scored more than 10 points in their previous game against Texas A&M Aggies, with Sharp scoring 18 and Uzan 15. Their experience in the March Madness Tournament will be a major threat to Illinois in this game.

Freshman guard Kingston Flemings brings offensive explosiveness, patience and power on offense. Although he only scored nine points against the Aggies, Flemings has been reliable in important games and his veteran decision making will pose a threat in this game.

On the defensive side, junior forward Joseph Tugler and freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. stand as the pillars of the defense. Tugler averages five rebounds while Cenac gains seven rebounds per game. Their height, physicality and defensive dominance remain elite and hard to counter.

For Illinois, freshman guard Keaton Wagler averages 18 points, four assists and five rebounds per game. Wagler has shown that he is intense on offense but controlling and calm on defense. His athleticism, physicality and tempo will prove to be a challenge for Houston.

On defense, 6’9 freshman forward David Mirković averages 13.6 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Mirkovic brings his height and strength to the table for the Fighting Illini.

This game determines who survives and advances: the Houston Cougars or the Illinois Fighting Illini. Houston overwhelms their opponents with relentless defense, thrives in chaotic situations and only allows 62.3 points per game.

However, the Fighting Illini average 84.7 points per game, overpowering their opponents with offensive firepower. This game comes down to the fundamentals of basketball and patience. Only time will tell who advances to the next stage.

sports@thedailycougar.com