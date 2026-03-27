The collapse: Houston falls short to Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen 65-55

Houston Cougars fell short in a tough Sweet Sixteen game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, 65-55, on March 26 at the Toyota Center.

With this loss, Illinois leads the all-time record 4-3 against Houston while the Cougars got knocked out of the March Madness Tournament.

The game started with Illinois taking an early lead. However, neither team scored for over five minutes, keeping Illinois up 2-0. Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler ended the scoreless drought and brought Illinois up by four points.

Houston responded with senior guard Emanuel Sharp making a three-pointer to cut the deficit by one point. Milos Uzan followed up with a three of his own and gave the Cougars their first lead of the game, 8-5.

Illinois brought the pressure, as Houston was not able to score for over three minutes until freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. banged in two points to get Houston rolling. Additionally, the Cougars forced Illinois into a three-minute drought and tied the game at 14.

The Fighting Illini took back the crown with only six minutes left in the first half, putting Houston in chains as the Cougars went on a scoring drought for over three minutes. Houston had no answer to Illinois’ eight-point lead.

Sharp tried to plant the seed of hope for Houston, as he sank in a three and narrowed the Fighting Illini’s lead to five. However, Illinois kept the oven on high and didn’t give Houston any breathing room.

The half ended in Illinois favor, with the score being 24-22 after Flemings hit a buzzer beating three. Flemings had the most points for the Cougars with seven, followed by Sharp with six.

The Cougars only completed 9-33 field goals, while Illinois completed 10 of 29 field goals. Additionally, Houston compiled 21 rebounds and seven fouls compared to Illinois 24 rebounds and two turnovers.

Houston started the second half by swinging first and tied the game at 24; however, Wagler made a three-pointer followed by a two-pointer to snatch the crown back from the Cougars.

The Fighting Illini went on a 20-2 run for over three minutes and gained a 33-26 lead while Houston was on a five-minute scoring drought.

Houston tried to chip away at the lead, but the Fighting Illini kept fighting and consistently scored when it mattered. Houston went zero-for-six while Illinois kept the burners on with a lead of 44-26.

In desperation, senior guard Milos Uzan sank a three to narrow the lead down to 15 and allowed Houston to go on a 5-0 run. However, Illinois kept sprinting as they brought their lead to 46-31.

Houston eventually caught up and brought the lead down to nine points with six minutes left, but the Fighting Illini would hit back-to-back threes to bring their lead to 56-41.

The Cougars came back again and brought the lead down to seven points with two minutes left in the game. However, Houston got into foul trouble, allowing Illinois to shoot free throws and ultimately seal the game away for the Cougars.

The game ended with the Fighting Illini winning 65-55 and advancing to the Elite Eight. Sharp led the team in points with 17, had a steal and an assist while Cenac Jr. snagged 10 rebounds and six points.

Houston was dominant and aggressive throughout the whole game. Unfortunately, Illinois brought offensive power and tempo with them to this game.

With this loss, Houston also lost their chances of becoming National Champions. The Cougars look to find success in the 2026-2027 year.

sports@thedailycougar.com