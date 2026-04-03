Durand Jones to headline 2026 Frontier Fiesta concert

The UH Student Program Board announced Durand Jones as the 2026 headliner for Frontier Fiesta on April 18 at 10:00 p.m. at the Budlight Stage.

Jones is a soul singer from Hillaryville, Louisiana, who studied classical music and jazz at Louisiana State University before continuing graduate studies at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

He began his music career after being asked to sing on a class project at Indiana University, which led to the formation of Durand Jones & The Indications in 2012.

The group was nominated for the Libera Awards for best R&B album in 2019 and 2020.

Jones released his debut solo album, Wait Til I Get Over, in 2023, reflecting on his upbringing in Louisiana and his experience leaving home and staying connected to his roots.

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