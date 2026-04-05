Cougars Tennis seals final home victory 4-1

The Houston Cougars’ final home match for the 2026 season was played against Kansas State at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility on April 5. Alongside the match, Houston honored seniors Gabriela Cortes, Sophie Schouten, Elizaveta Morozova and Chems Doha Zeghlouli. Houston prevailed over Kansas State 4-1.

Doubles Recap:

Houston junior Petja Drame and Morozova dominated the court with their first serves. The Wildcats tried to make a comeback and gained three games. However, Morozova held down with shots down the line for the win 6-3.

Houston juniors Iva Sepa and Valeriia Krokhotina followed suit. The Cougars gained early momentum, winning their service games even though the Wildcats did not let the Cougars gain total control of the match. The Wildcats tried to put pressure and force errors on the Cougars. However, Houston was able to overcome and won 6-4.

Singles Recap:

The Cougars went into the singles round looking to close out the chilly Houston day early.

Krokhotina outplayed the Wildcat from the start. The Cougar managed to outlast rallies and would go on to win important points for the Cougar victory 6-1, 6-1.

Sepa matched Krockhotina’s rhythm. The Cougar forced errors with powerful crosscourt forehands. Sepa only allowed the Wildcats a total of four games in the entire match. The third point for the Cougars was won in a matching set 6-2, 6-2.

Drame sought to close out the day for the Cougars. Drame controlled the Wildcat with pinpoint serves. Although the Wildcat tried to move Drame around the court by switching up the pace, the Cougar stabilized. The Cougar swung to hit absolute winners and the final victory for the day, 6-3, 6-3.

The Cougar victory disrupted the remaining courts and concluded the rest of the Sunday matches.

What’s Next?

With this final home victory, the Cougars are set to hit the final season stretch on the road. The Cougars head to face off the West Virginia Mountaineers on April 10 at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts.

sports@thedailycougar