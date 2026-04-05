Houston volleyball defeated by Texas Longhorns service pressure in spring match 4-1

Houston Volleyball hosted its first home spring match against the Texas Longhorns on April 4 at the Fertitta Center in a five-set match. The Cougars met the Longhorns again after their 2023 meeting, when they lost 3-0 against Texas. Houston showed grit but could not overcome the Longhorns pressure 4-1.

Match Recap:

The match opened with both teams exchanging points early. The Longhorns widened the lead with two consecutive points, 6-4. However, the Cougars were quick to recover for an eight-all tie.

Houston played a tactical game with setter fakes and dumps to gain points. The Longhorns were only able to gain a two-point lead as the Cougars trailed closely behind. Cougar junior outside hitter Kamille Gibson led the Cougars with three kills.

Yet the Longhorns took advantage of spike placement for the first set, 25-19.

Onto the second set, Houston sophomore outside hitter Lily Barron sparked Houston with a five-point service run. Houston regained the momentum for an eight-point lead.

The Longhorns attempted to block the Cougars but could not hold their ground. The Cougars held their lead with consistent and successful attacks.

Texas attempted to make a late comeback 24-21. However, the Cougars won the second set 25-21 with pure determination.

The third set opened with a Longhorn kill, but was retaliated by the Cougars for an even score 2-2. Neither team gave ground as the rallies extended.

Texas was determined to widen the gap and did so, 11-8. Longhorn freshmen outside hitter Henley Anderson went on a four-point service streak. Consistent hitting and strong blocking helped Texas close out the third set 25-16.

The fourth set was a match of intensity with constant rallies from both teams. It was a continuous battle for the lead as both teams were hitting sharp-shooting spikes from both ends.

Texas continued to hit strong serves, unbalancing the Cougars for the lead 19-15. Additionally, Anderson closed out the fourth set for Texas 25-17 with intense serves.

The final set was dominated by the Longhorns 15-11. Texas held a slight edge with a .200 attack over Houston’s .180.

Up Next:

The Cougars look forward to closing out their spring season on a high note. Houston will make a short trip in town to face the Rice Owls in their final spring match on April 10 at Tudor Fieldhouse.

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