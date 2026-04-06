Frontier Fiesta 2026: What to expect

Frontier Fiesta, one of UH’s longest-running spring festivals, will be held from April 16 to April 18.

Founded in 1939, Fiesta is a student-led carnival held annually in the TDECU Stadium parking lot. The event features live entertainment, themed programming and a newly repainted mural.

Popular events include the mechanical bull riding contests, silent disco and the annual Cook-off.

One notable event is the Cultural Showcase, which is a spin-off of the old tradition of UH’s fraternity and sorority members pairing up for Variety Shows. This year, alongside these fraternities and sororities, various student organizations will be sharing their cultural music and dance.

The event aims to empower all sectors of the student body and to boost school spirit.

“Fiesta at its core is an event run by students for the students,” said vice-chair of the event’s board and psychology junior Lauran Willard. “So we want to make sure that this is an event that is not just for one specific group or one specific person. We really want everyone to feel welcome.”

The carnival is free for all students and non-student guests to attend. Each year features a new theme. The theme for this year is “Stars Over Fiesta.”

Below is a list of what to expect during the three days:

Themes

Each of the three days has its own mini-theme as well along with a general dress code.

Day one’s theme is “Western Night,” day two’s theme is “Latin Night” and day three’s theme is “Family Fun Day.”

Willard suggests that students dress in fun Western-themed attire, such as wearing a pair of Western boots and red clothing.

New Events

This year’s Frontier Fiesta board has planned several new events for new and returning guests:

Friday

Friday will feature several events including Boots and Bling Bandanas at the Lisa Sachs Hall where guests can unleash their creativity at a DIY station and customize their boots and bandanas with bling, fringe and Texas-themed charms.

Coog Radio will also DJ spin playlists from various musical genres in their very own Coog Radio Boiler Room at the City Hall. Attendees can enjoy a brand new gyroscope ride at the Programming Pad alongside the festival’s classic Mechanical Bull riding.

Saturday

For Saturday, alongside other programming machines, there will be a new Human Claw Machine game for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Saturday will also feature the Art Showcase and Clown Hall at the Lisa Sachs Hall where students will showcase their custom cowboy hats and artworks.

The carnival will also showcase a hall of clowns, cotton candy and balloons, creating a fun and lively environment.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to watch the Renaissance-themed fashion show at the City Hall, organized by the Fashion and Business Association, spotlighting student models.

General advice

Be prepared, stay safe

Bring sunscreen, a portable fan and a phone charger. Events take place outside and last for many hours.

Staying safe is as important as enjoying the festival. UHPD and security will be present, but attendees are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and stay with groups.

Plan ahead, invite family

Review event schedules in advance to make the most of the festival. The event is family-friendly and open to the public as well, so make sure to invite some family and friends to show off the UH culture.

Rules, regulations

The event has a few rules that guests must follow:

Clear Bag Policy: Guests must bring clear bags.

No Reusable Water Bottles: Water bottles that are not plastic or see-through are not allowed.

ID: The carnival offers alcohol but those of legal drinking age must bring an ID to access it.

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