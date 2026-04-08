A season of determination: Houston basketball’s 2025 season recap

The Houston Cougars basketball team entered the 2026 season with determination under head coach Kelvin Sampson, who reinforced a standard of discipline, dominance and a suffocating defense that kept Houston among the best teams in the country. From the first game of the season, Houston made it clear that they were delivering excellence and consistency.

Although they fell short, losing to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen round, one thing remained clear throughout the season: dominance and toughness. The Cougars posted a 30-7 record and ranked No. 5 in the country, showing the nation that they sustain greatness instead of chasing it.

After a loss in the National Championship last year, the Cougars started this year on a hot streak, going on a 17-1 streak to open the season. Houston won tough games against then-No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 16 BYU and No. 14 Kansas. These victories showcased their resume as one of the most physical teams in the nation.

In the NCAA Tournament, the Cougars entered as the No. 2 seed in the South Region. In the tournament, the Cougars swept the Idaho Vandals 78-47 and defeated Texas A&M 88-57. However, Houston was in a dogfight in the Sweet Sixteen against Illinois. With this game deciding who stays and who leaves, the Cougars put everything they had on the table. Unfortunately, it was not enough, as Illinois won against Houston 65-55 and advanced to the Elite Eight.

Houston’s identity was defined by an elite defense, as they held their opponents to 62 points per game. Houston wore their opponents down and controlled them every second they messed up. The Cougars’ physicality and discipline gave them an advantage against their opponents.

This season also showed the rise of freshman guard Kingston Flemings, who averaged a team-high 16 points, five assists and a steal per game. Flemings showcased speed, patience and veteran play despite being a freshman. With all this, Flemings was named to the John R. Wooden All-America Team. By being on this team, Flemings became the first Cougar freshman to receive All-America recognition and sits among Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler to receive this status.

Another freshman standout is forward Chris Cenac Jr., who brought Houston physicality, dominance near the rim and defense to the Cougars. Junior forward Joseph Tugler also helped on defense with his size, tone and court presence. Both forwards became the pillars of the defense, averaging a total of 13 rebounds and two blocks per game.

Finally, senior guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan glued this team together and became the leaders for Houston. Averaging 15 points per game, Sharp has shown confidence, experience and elite knowledge of the sport. His ability to knock down 3-pointers allowed him to gain the record for the most career 3-pointers in Houston’s history. Meanwhile, Uzan provided the Cougars with experience, which serves as a facilitator and defensive anchor. His knowledge, awareness and intelligence made him a defensive threat.

Bench players like senior center Kalifa Sakho, freshman forward Chase McCarty and freshman guard Isiah Harwell also contributed. Sakho provided another pillar to the defense when Cenac or Tugler were in foul trouble, adding height. McCarthy brought in points when it mattered most, excelled in defense and energy when the Cougars were lacking. Harwell maintained the point guard role when Sharp or Uzan were on the bench and facilitated the offense.

With this season ending, seniors like Sharp, Uzan and Sakho are leaving, whether it be to pursue the NBA or another dream they want to chase.

Although their season is over, the Cougars are eying next season and looking to claim the title of National Champions. With coach Sampson confirmed to come back to Houston and a plethora of transfers as well as recruits, Houston is reloading for another year of success. Only time will tell where this team will be next year.

sportsthedailycougar.com