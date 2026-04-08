SFAC’s funding plan with focus on new campus program: Cougar Experience Board

The Student Fees Advisory Committee released its recommendations for the 2026-27 fiscal year last November.

The 2026-27 recommendations include widespread budget reallocations to support the establishment of the Cougar Experience Board, a new University-sponsored organization designed to enhance campus life through expanded weekend programming.

SFAC is made up of five students and four presidential appointees and is charged with recommending funding allocations for Student Services Fees. The committee met last October to hear funding requests from students and faculty.

All units received a 2% trim in the base budget from the 2025-26 fiscal year and an additional 1% trim into the coming fiscal year, with the exception of: the Center for Student Empowerment, Veteran Services, Cougar Family & Parent Engagement Center, Cougars in Recovery, Justin Dart Jr. Student Accessibility Center, A.D. Bruce Religion Center, Debt Student Service for Athletic Facilities and the University Student Health Center.

Although the committee recommended a $20 increase in Student Services Fees, the fee remained $260 per semester for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Highlights from the report

The highest funded unit is Athletics Facilities at around 4.4 million; however, it is important to note that this funding is calculated from the $45 Athletic Facility Fee, which is part of the $260 Student Service Fee.

In spite of funding cuts, Counseling and Psychological Services will be the second-highest-funded unit, receiving around $4.2 million in funding for the upcoming fiscal year.

Athletics will be the third-highest-funded unit at around 4.1 million. There is also $100,000 not included in the base budget allocated for postseason football and basketball support.

The Student Health Center will receive approximately $2.1 million in funding for the upcoming fiscal year.

Units receiving over $1 million in funding for the upcoming fiscal year include:

The lowest-funded unit is the Blaffer Art Museum, which will receive $19,812 for the coming fiscal year. SFAC will receive $9,215 for its operations in the coming fiscal year.

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