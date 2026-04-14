Alana Springsteen to headline for day one of Frontier Fiesta

The UH Student Program Board announced Alana Springsteen as the 2026 headliner for Frontier Fiesta. She is set to perform on April 16 at 10 p.m. at the Budlight Stage.

Springsteen was originally from Virginia Beach but later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a career in country music.

During her teenage years, Springsteen began sharing her music online and performing locally, gradually building a fan base. Her breakthrough came with her debut album, Twenty Something, in 2023, which explores the challenges, emotions and growth experience of young adulthood.

Springsteen is set to release her sophomore album, I Hope This Helps, on May 29. She will make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 18.

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