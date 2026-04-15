Going Beyond: 44 Farms Invitational Run highlights

The Houston Cougars Track and Field program headed to Bryan-College Station for the 44 Farms Invitational, which ran from April 9-11.

Freshman Shieana Hall was the first to taste victory for the team with a first-place finish in the women’s triple jump. Hall recorded a wind-aided mark of 13.26 (2.6 m/s) during the third round.

Freshman Sean Aigboboh crushed expectations and set a new meet record in the men’s 200-meter on Friday at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Aigboboh posted a new personal best, running a 20.54 to win the event. Fellow teammate junior Jaelyn Reeves-Lile placed as well, coming in third with a time of 20.66. Aigboboh also placed second in the men’s 100-meter race with a wind-assisted time of 10.21 (3.5m/s).

Junior Antrea Mita competed in the outdoor high jump and notched his first victory. Mita cleared 2.16m on his third attempt, which won him the event.

In the women’s shot-put event, sophomore thrower Cleo Agyepong finished second in the standings with a mark of 15.82m.

Sophomore Evina Panagiotou cleared 4.20m in the women’s pole vault, which was enough for a third-place showing.

Senior Kaycee McCoy took home a third-place finish of her own in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided time of 13.15 (3.0 m/s).

The men’s and women’s 4×100-meter teams also placed third in that event. Junior Ruth Agadama, senior Matilde Ochoa, sophomore Taylor Jackson and sophomore Norah Nwonumah represented the latter and ran for a season-best time of 44.96. The men’s squad, represented by senior Danarrion Ard, sophomore Darius Rodgers, freshmen Micah Washington and Aigboboh recorded a time of 39.39 in the event.

Finally, the Cougars’ last events of the meet were the decathlon and heptathlon. Sophomore Owen Levesque recorded a new personal best and finished sixth overall with 7,172 points. Levesque posted personal bests in the high jump (1.96m), long jump (6.90m) and in the 110-meter hurdles (14.69).

Sophomore Colton Harrison finished eleventh, scoring a personal best of 6,974 points. Harrison recorded personal bests in both the 100m (11.38) and the 1500m (4:35.79).

Houston returns home to the Carl Lewis International Complex for the Tom Tellez Alumni Invitational. Taking place April 17-18, field events are scheduled for a start time of 10:30 a.m. with running events beginning at 1:30 p.m.

sports@thedailycougar.com