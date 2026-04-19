UH opens new outdoor fitness court

UH hosted the grand opening of a new outdoor fitness court on April 14, offering students, staff and faculty an accessible form of physical fitness.

Located between the A.D. Bruce Religion Center and The Quad, the facility was developed through a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and the National Fitness Campaign. The court includes seven exercise stations and is designed to be accessible for users of all fitness levels.

Don Yackley, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Student Housing and Residential Life, said the project had been in the works for several years.

“Three years ago, Campus Recreation approached us with the idea,” Yackley said. “We wanted some place high-traffic and accessible for all students, and here we are today.”

Yackley emphasized that the new space is meant to provide impact beyond fitness.

“It’s about opportunities for students to connect with each other and faculty and staff to connect,” Yackley said. “It’s a place for engagement and connection, and that’s all a part of wellbeing.”

Students at the opening event echoed a similar sentiment, highlighting the novelty of the equipment and outdoor setting.

“I feel like it gives students a different type of workout than what they normally get,” said mechanical engineering freshman Germany Reed Jr.

Environmental science senior Fernando Sarmiento-Cala also noted the contrast between different traditional gym spaces.

“This court offers more functional fitness that we don’t really have at the Rec Center,” Sarmiento-Cala said. “It’s also outdoors.”

The fitness court is free to use and open daily, with optional use of online coaching through a mobile app.

“We hope that people take advantage of having the court right at their disposal,” said HR wellness administrator Courtney Stein. “And that they come out here and have a good time.”

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