Leaving the Den: Cenac, Flemings declares for the NBA Draft

The Houston Cougars have two bright freshman stars who have declared for the 2026 NBA Draft: guard Kingston Flemings and forward Chris Cenac Jr.

On April 9, Cenac posted on Instagram a letter stating that he has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Cenac has been a reliable big man for the Cougars, averaging 8 rebounds per game and 9.5 points. The best performance in Cenac’s one-and-done career was against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament, gaining 17 points and 14 rebounds.

He, along with junior forward Joseph Tugler, has been an anchor on the defense and shown physicality in his play. Despite being a freshman, Cenac showed expertise in defense and veteranship.

Projected to be a first-round pick, Cenac and his decision reflect his dominance and development in the paint at the NBA level. When asked about what he will remember from his one season with Houston, Cenac expresses happiness and the development of his game.

“Just how much better I got,” Cenac said. “Everyone I was with made it a great time. I had so much fun since I’ve been there.”

Unlike Cenac, Flemings did not post on social media about his decision to enter the NBA Draft. Instead, head coach Kelvin Sampson said in an interview about Kingston Fleming’s future that he declared for the draft.

“Kingston’s going in the draft,” Sampson said. “And he is going to be a top 10 pick.”

The projected top-10 pick has been a consistent scorer for the Cougars, averaging 16 points and four assists per game. His best game performance was against Texas Tech on Jan. 24, where he put up 42 points, six assists and two steals.

With his production, Flemings shows veteran-like decision making, elite ball handling skills and his reliability, making him a threat to opposing teams.

When asked about Flemings’ declaring for the draft, Cenac expressed happiness for Flemings and excitement about playing against him.

“Looking forward to seeing him play in the future and play against him in the league,” Cenac said.

Flemings and Cenac have brought in NBA-level production for Houston. From the defensive side to the offensive side, the freshman duo has stood out among the rest. They have shown their style of play and the stage of the NBA awaits them.

sports@thedailycougar.com