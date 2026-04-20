Offseason overhaul: The future for Houston basketball

On March 26 at the Toyota Center, the Houston Cougars suffered a heartbreaking Sweet Sixteen loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini that ended another run for a championship.



This stunning upset left many fans and analysts questioning what the next iteration of the team might look like heading into next season.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Houston will be without more of its key contributors due to exhausted eligibility. This includes senior guard Milos Uzan, red-shirt 5th year guard Ramon Walker Jr., red-shirt 5th year center Kalifa Sakho and red-shirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp.

Additionally, the Cougars lost freshman guard Isiah Harwell, redshirt junior Cedric Lath and sophomore center Jacob McFarland, who all have entered the transfer portal.

It was also recently revealed that freshman guard Kingston Flemings and center Chris Cenac Jr. are headed to the NBA after their first year playing for the Cougars.

When interviewed at the Selection Sunday event at the Fertitta Center, Uzan expressed what they brought to the Cougars.

“With the way that Chris has been shooting the ball, he opens the court up for everybody,” Uzan said. “Kingston’s ability to get downhill and make plays, he’s been doing it all year and that in the tournament would benefit us a lot.”

This type of praise for two freshmen is rare, especially coming from a senior with the experience that Uzan has and certainly emphasizes the impact their departures will have.

Although he only played one season in the Cougars’ uniform, Kingston was fond of the city and those who showed up at the Fertitta Center to support the team.

When interviewed at the Selection Sunday event prior to the tournament, Flemings expressed extreme gratitude towards the fans.

“The fans are great, every single night,” Flemings said. “They really pack it out. We hear them and we’ve got some of the best fans in the Big 12, so it’s always great playing here at the Fertitta.”

Entering the 2026-27 season, Houston is looking to build around junior forward Joseph Tugler, freshman forward Chase McCarty, sophomore guard Kordel Jefferson, freshman guard Bryce Jackson and sophomore guard Mercy Miller.

Additionally, Houston will look to spend big bucks to grab some players from the NIL portal while also welcoming two new commitments to the team.

The number two center in the 2026 class, 7-foot-tall five-star recruit Arafan Diane, will be a major addition to the team. His size and athleticism will bring a dominant physical presence on the court that can’t be ignored.

The next newcomer who has committed to Houston for next season is 6 ft 6 in. combo guard Ikenna Alozie, who is ranked among the country’s top 10-point guards. He is a consensus second-team All-American and an explosively dynamic playmaker who could end up being a steal for Houston.

The end of one era leads to the beginning of a new one for the Cougars. Now, Houston fans must wait and see, while trusting in the plan that Coach Sampson has for the team moving forward into the future.

sports@thedailycougar.com