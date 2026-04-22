Houston falls to Texas Tech 4-1 at the Big 12 Championship Tournament

The Cougars made their way to Orlando, Florida, and played in the Big 12 Championship Tournament at the USTA National Campus on April 15 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Houston fell short in the last matchup against Texas Tech, 4-3 on March 13. The Cougars put up a tough defense but could not close out, as the Red Raiders won 4-1.

Doubles Match Recap:

Texas Tech seniors Hailey Murphy and Yekaterina Dmitrichenko outplayed Houston seniors Chems Doha Zeghlouli and Sophie Schouten. Houston won the first service game, but could not advance after that. Murphy controlled the ball from the baseline with consistent rallies. Texas Tech went on to win six consecutive games for the win, 6-1.

Following the Texas Tech victory, Red Raider senior Mariia Hlahola and sophomore Elena Daskalova challenged Cougar junior Elizaveta Morozova and junior Petja Drame. The Cougars took the lead 3-2 with serve and volley play, but Texas Tech forced the Cougars to make errors. Daskalove took advantage of the Cougar error and took three consecutive games for the Red Raider win, 6-3.

Texas Tech won the doubles round and gained the lead over Houston 1-0.

Singles Match Recaps:

Onto the singles round, Schouten once again proved her strengths. The Cougar put pressure with heavy shots and line-licking winners. Schouten went on to shut out the Red Raider freshman Ella Brownback early in the match 4-0. Brownback regained tempo for two games but not for the complete set that went to the Cougar, 6-2. Schouten dominated the second for a victory in matching sets 6-2, 6-2.

Drame gained the early lead in the match 2-0, but could not keep up the Red Raider momentum. Red Raider freshman Havana Kadi sprinted with low balls for the first set 6-3. Kadi overshadowed Drame in the second with a shutout for the Red Raider Victory 6-3, 6-0.

Zeghlouli played a skillful first set, challenging the Red Raider off rallies. Texas Tech pushed the Cougar changing tempo, but Zeghlouli overcame and closed key points out for the lead 4-3. Dmitrichenko forced Zeghlouli to the final edge that gave the Red Raider the lead 5-4. Outlasting in rallies, Texas Tech took the first set 6-4. Zeghlouli gained confidence off service for two games, but fell to Texas Tech once again for the third Red Raider Victory 6-4, 6-2.

Murphy closed out the lineup for the day against Morozova. Murphy flew out of the first set with consistency and rhythm. Texas Tech only gave up three games to the Cougars for the first set, 6-3. The Cougar responded with grit in the second and pushed for service game wins. Morozova trailed close behind, but it was Murphy who took the final victory for the Red Raiders 6-3, 6-4.

The Cougars fought hard but could not overcome the Red Raiders. The Houston Cougars finished 18-6 overall, and placed 41st in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) and seventh in the Big 12.

sports@thedailycougar.com