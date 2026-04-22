Soccer Sisters: Cougar Soccer Reunites Sisters in Houston for upcoming 2026 season

In 2025, Houston natives Danielle and Ava Shannon joined forces to become members of the Lady Cougar soccer team. After growing up in Atascocita with their father, who was a former semipro soccer player, they seemed destined to be dynamic forces on the field.

The girls playfully reminisced over the way their father gently pushed them and their two brothers to play the sport he had pursued. “Honestly, right when we were born, he handed us a soccer ball,” Danielle said.



Player Backgrounds

The soccer-sister duo started their collegiate careers supporting each other across state lines, with Danielle graduating high school first in 2021, followed by Ava a year later.

Danielle was recruited at Louisiana State University, where she saw playing time in five games, with one of those games having a career high of 52 minutes in a win over the University of San Diego. Unfortunately, an injury from a torn ACL prevented her from finishing her freshman season. Danielle spent the remainder of her undergraduate years as a crucial member of LSU’s soccer team, playing on the field in every game during her 2023-24 sophomore season.

In April 2025, the same injury hindered Danielle’s journey. This injury ruined her shot at a complete senior season at LSU, leaving the Tiger with a chip on her shoulder. Little did she know the difficulties she faced would lead her to join the UH soccer program alongside her lifelong companion, allowing her to participate in a fifth year of athletic eligibility.

Ava stayed in Texas to attend Stephen F. Austin University, where she played under Ben Williams, the current head coach of UH soccer. During her freshman and sophomore seasons, she tallied seven goals and eight assists in 37 games, earning accolades including Southland Conference Midfielder of the Year and WAC Top Freshman to Watch.

Ben Williams began coaching at SFA during Ava’s sophomore year, where he led the team to its first regular-season conference championship since 2020 and its most recent conference tournament title since 2012.

“I’ve been with him for almost three years now; he’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” Ava said. “He’s truly an amazing person.”

After their season together, Ava was momentarily at odds about whether to continue at SFA or try to find another institution to play for. Ava eventually found her home when Williams decided to become the head coach at UH, bringing her back to her hometown to continue mentoring her.

After the transfer, Ava approached Danielle and envisioned the benefits of playing together in Houston again. Not only would they have each other, but they would also reconnect with their family and community while doing something they consider foundational to their individuality. After some deliberation, Danielle decided to follow Williams and Ava to UH in the 2025 Fall semester.

When asked how the team culture at UH differs from that of previous schools, the girls expressed their gratitude to the coaching staff and their newfound friends. A decision that once felt risky was now proving to be a positive shift in both of their lives.

Women’s soccer’s future

During the 2025 season, the Lady Cougars were successful in securing a 3-1 win in their opening Big 12 match against Cincinnati. This was the most goals made in a single Big 12 match in program history. The team finished with a conference-best record at 2-4-5 and had a 7-4-7 overall record, which was the team’s first winning season since 2021.

“I think we’re playing some of the best soccer that Houston has seen, and I mean that’s from day in and day out, we’re out there all the time, rain or shine, like grinding,” Ava said. They both remain confident that the team will continue building off their successes in the upcoming season.

UH soccer is currently in the middle of its spring season before starting its official season on September 18 against Kansas State. “I really genuinely feel like this team is going to do something different this year,” Ava said.

The Lady Cougars have been scheduled to face difficult opponents in hopes of showcasing the team’s development, including Texas A&M, Texas State, and the LSU Tigers.

The sisters intend to remain actively involved in soccer after graduation and are excited to see what the future holds for their athletic careers. No matter where they may end up down the road, they will always be tethered together by the memory of being brought back together as teammates.



sports@thedailycougar.com