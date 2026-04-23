UH demolishes Technology Annex with new Innovation Hub in sight

The University began demolition of the Technology Annex on April 21 to make way for the new Innovation Hub.

The Innovation Hub will include a makerspace open to the UH community, the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship, the Energy Transition Institute and an advanced science and engineering laboratory space.

The construction project was registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on April 7. The project, which will cost $65.5 million, is estimated to be completed in May 2028.

In an Instagram post, the University called the construction work a “full-circle moment,” as most of the construction crew is made up of UH graduates.