‘Nothing sugar-coated’: UH students on vlogging the Cougar life

Student YouTubers are using social media to give a raw, unfiltered and honest view of what their everyday lives are like.

Three UH student creators in particular have shown their college experience to thousands of prospective Cougars: computer science sophomore Daniel Omoregie (@filmedbydaniel); computer science sophomore Kyle Okoth (@BYELYK); and nursing freshman Peace Wamah (@Peacegray_).

The full picture

For Omoregie, the whole point of his channel is honesty.

“If I fail, I’m gonna show it. If I succeed, I’m gonna show it,” he said. “Nothing sugar-coated.”

His commitment to authenticity and realness is what separates student-made content from anything a university website can say. While admissions pages show the highs, Omoregie shows every part of the journey, including the trials and tribulations of landing a NASA internship.

“You’re here for a serious reason,” Omoregie said. “Showing that business side and trying to get a job early on is really important, but I try to show it in an honest and fun way.”

Wamah brings a different kind of balance through her content. While her videos capture social events and friendships, she also films quieter, more personal moments.

“Life is a balance,” Wamah said. “You can’t just have fun all the time. You have to include the schoolwork, too.”

That balance, she said, reflects the reality of college that no orientation session could tell you. Okoth knows firsthand how much the right school can change everything. Before transferring to UH, he attended Illinois Institute of Technology, where he said he struggled to find a community.

“The people around me didn’t have much motivation in school,” Okoth said. “Coming to UH and seeing this is the kind of start I wanted to have, is really why I decided to transfer.”

His channel reflects the exact community that he wishes he could’ve seen before.

“It can be the worst four years of your life or the best four years,” Okoth said. “It’s how you make your life.”

All three agree that the biggest thing prospective students underestimate is community. Wamah said her goal is to change how prospective students view college altogether.

“I try by showing how you can romanticize college,” she said. “Obviously, college can be very boring, but UH is fun, and I love being here.”

For Okoth, that sense of belonging is exactly what his channel conveys.

“I want to show people there are people like you here,” he said. “Through YouTube, you’re able to see there’s a friend group for everyone.”

The answer is on your feed

For future Cougars still asking the question, “Can I see myself there?” Okoth has the simple answer.

“College is the perfect time to choose who you want to be,” Okoth said.

For thousands of prospective students scrolling through their socials, Omoregie, Okoth and Wamah are making sure that the answer may be just a video away.

“Make friends, don’t be scared to talk to anybody,” Wamah said. “I feel like everyone here is nice. I haven’t met anyone who wasn’t open to talking to me.”

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