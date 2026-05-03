Sprint to the finish: Houston ends season strong

The University of Houston hosted the Cameron Burrell Invitational at the Carl Lewis International Complex from April 29-30, 2026. The Houston Cougars track and field team came home to end the regular season and did so in a triumphant fashion. By the end of the meet, two school records had been broken along with an Irish National Record being set.

On the first day of action, Houston secured two victories. Sophomore Evina Panagiotou was the first to claim victory that afternoon, winning the women’s pole vault with a mark of 4.21 meters. Graduate Arianna Peroni took second at the podium with a mark of 4.11, a new personal best. Peroni also moved up to fourth on Houston’s all-time performance list with that showing.

Graduate Canaan Wharry had the second victory of the day in the men’s discus event with a mark of 55.18 meters. Wharry secured the win on his fifth try, while teammate sophomore Colton Harrison finished in second place with a posted mark of 46.04 meters.

On day two, freshman Sean Aigboboh ran a wind-legal time of 20.27 seconds for first place in the men’s 200 meters. This incredible mark set an Irish national record in this event. Currently, Aigboboh ranks No. 2 in the NCAA this season and has the fastest wind-legal time.

Two school records were also broken on day two. Redshirt sophomore Ty Lott won the men’s hammer throw with a mark of 66.89 meters.

The second school record was broken by junior Cordell Nwokeji. With a mark of 19.77 meters in the men’s shot put, Nwokeji won the event and broke the record previously held by Mark Baughman with a mark of 19.57 meters.

Several Cougars won first place in the field events. Winning the women’s long jump, sophomore Athena Stith posted a mark of 5.71 meters. In the women’s shot put, sophomore Cleo Agyepong won with a mark of 16.54 while sophomore Amelia Pantojas secured first place in the women’s javelin, posting a throw of 33.57.

Clearing a season-best mark of 2.17 meters in the men’s high jump, junior Antrea Mita took home first place for Houston.

In the running events, the women’s 4×100-meter relay A-team took first place. The team comprised of freshman Alexa Smothers, sophomore Taylor Jackson, junior Ruth Agadama and senior Matilde Ochoa, posting a mark of 44.91 seconds.

Seniors Louie Hinchliffe and Dakari Charlton, graduate Ryan Mulholland and Aigboboh won the men’s 4×100-meter relay, finishing with a mark of 38.80 seconds. Helping to secure a trifecta in the men’s 100 meters, Hinchliffe posted a time of 10.40 for the win. Additionally, Aigboboh came in second with a time of 10.55.

In the women’s 100 meters, freshman Zyon Alston placed first with a time of 11.86 seconds. Teammates Agadama and Jackson finished second and third with times of 11.92 and 11.94.

Senior Kaycee McCoy placed first in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a mark of 13.45 seconds, while graduate Miracle Thompson came in second with a time of 13.67.

Houston also pulled off a sweep in the women’s 400 meters. Freshman Jada Stanford came in first with a new personal best of 53.74 seconds, while sophomore Carlysia Cresser posted a personal best of her own at 54.24 for second.

The last Cougar sweep came in the women’s 200 meters. Alston secured first place with a time of 23.15 seconds. Sophomore Norah Nwonumah came in second with a time of 23.23.

In the men’s 400 meters, sophomore King Taylor won with a time of 47.59 seconds. Sophomore Shawn Freeman posted a new personal best of 1:50.65 in the men’s 800 meters to win the event.

With the regular season ending, the team now heads to Drachman Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, for the 2026 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship. The University of Arizona will host the event from May 14-16, 2026.

sports@thedailycougar.com