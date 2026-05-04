Bearcats take the den: Houston loses 4-3 to Cincinnati

Houston faced a 4-3 loss at home in its final series against the Cincinnati Bearcats on May 3.

In game one, Houston got up in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore outfielder McClane Helton scored the first run of the game from second off a single from sophomore infielder Jackson LaLima. Houston scored their next and final run in the bottom of the sixth with senior infielder Cade Climie scoring from second off a single from senior infielder Antonelli Savatarre, ending the game 3-2.

In game two, Houston was down 5-0 by the bottom of the fourth. Climie scored from second off a single from Savattere for the only run of the game. Although Cincinnati set the game-ending score of 8-1 in the top of the seventh, Houston held its ground and kept Cincinnati from scoring in the last two innings.

In game three, Houston scored their first run in the bottom of the sixth after Climie once again scored from second after a single by Savattere, tying the game 1-1. Houston went on to tie again at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth after a run from Savattere and freshman outfielder Peyton Dickens, sending the game into extra innings. Houston lost soon after with a final score of 4-3.

Houston takes a break from conference play in their next home game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on May 5 at 6:30 p.m.

sports@thedailycougar.com