Big Cat showdown preview: Houston takes on Arizona

Houston heads out west to face No.20 Arizona on April 24-26, who holds the home advantage 23-4 and conference advantage 12-6, for their next conference series.

Player highlights

Houston makes their presence on the mound with junior pitcher Gigi Solis who only had one wild pitch the entire season and 20 strikeouts.

Sophomore pitcher/infielder Maddie Hartley is out on the bases with 32 runs and a .341 batting average.

Arizona exhibits senior utility Grace Jenkins, who prior to transferring to Arizona was named BIG EAST player of the year at UConn. At Arizona this season Jenkins has 24 runs and a .310 batting average.

Sophomore catcher/utility Emma Kavanagh shows her skill on the field and home plate with 13 putouts and a .317 batting average.

Houston hopes to end their last series of the season with a win and break free of their current six-game loss streak while Arizona comes off their last defeat against OSU.