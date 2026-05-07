Cougars swept in weekend conference series against TCU

The Houston Cougars entered the series with just four conference wins all season. That figure would remain the same after the weekend series against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth from April 24-26.

Game 1: Multi-home run game from Climie not enough in opener

Despite senior infielder Cade Climie’s two-home run day, the rest of the Cougars found just three more hits in the 8-3 loss against the Horned Frogs. This was Climie’s 50th career multi-hit game, as five of six home runs this season have come on the road.

The loss was given to sophomore right-hander Kendall Hoffman after he allowed six runs off eight hits in six innings. He also struck out a season-high seven batters.

Although the Cougars scored first for the 25th time this season, five unanswered runs gave TCU a 5-1 lead going into the sixth.

Climie’s second dinger cut the lead to 5-2 before another three TCU runs put the game out of reach. Senior infielder Antonelli Savattere tacked on Houston’s final run in the ninth.

Sophomore catcher Nolan Traeger went 3 for 4 with a home run, while junior infielder Jack Bell led TCU in RBI with his three-run shot.

The win was awarded to sophomore right-hander Trever Baumler as he allowed just two earned runs and three hits in 5.2 innings.

Game 2: Late-game TCU barrage gives Houston series loss

After leading 2-1 going into the bottom of the eighth, Houston gave up three runs in the inning and lost 4-2.

Junior outfielder Chase Brunson and freshman catcher Brady Dallimore smacked doubles in the eighth to get the Cougars claws out of TCU’s back.

Despite earning eight hits as a team, Houston went 0-14 with runners on base. Climie and sophomore infielder Jackson LaLima connected for solo home runs in the contest.

Senior left-handed pitcher Ryne Rodriguez was given the loss after he allowed the three runs and walked two batters in 2.1 innings.

Brunson led the Horned Frogs with two RBI and senior infielder Preston Gamster launched a home run. Starting freshman pitcher Lance Davis threw seven innings of two-run ball while striking out five batters.

Game 3: Mid-game TCU explosion gives way for sweep of Houston

Over the third and fourth innings, 10 runs put the Horned Frogs firmly in control of the finale and the series, as they beat the Cougars 14-2.

After leading by one going into the third, Dallimore connected for a two-out, three RBI double to kickstart the avalanche. Bell added one more off a RBI triple to score Dallimore.

After TCU scored more RBI than stars in the Texas sky, Bell connected for his sixth home run of the season to score two more. Sophomore two-way player Cole Eaton tacked on one more run to cap the Horned Frogs’ scoring.

Houston was able to make a slight dent in the lead in the seventh when freshman catcher Mikey Vanderheyden scored on a passed ball. Sophomore infielder Justin Cherrington then brought home freshman outfielder Will Van Wie on a sacrifice fly for the final run of the game.

Junior pitcher Richie Roman was given the loss as he made his first start since February, allowing five earned runs and struck out three batters in 2 2/3 innings. Junior outfielder Tre Broussard led the Cougars offensively by going 2 for 3 at the plate.

Bell went 4-of-4 at the plate with a homer and four RBI for TCU as Dallimore led the Horned Frogs with six RBI. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Zack James earned the win as he went five innings of no-run ball and struck out two batters.

Next, the 18-24 Cougars will take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on April 28 at 4 p.m. in Nacogdoches.

sports@thedailycougar.com