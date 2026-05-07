Full speed ahead: Houston track triple header

From April 23-25, the Houston Cougars split up to compete in three meets at three different locations. Some traveled to Philadelphia for the Penn Relays, while some went to Waco for the Michael Johnson Invitational. Others competed in the third meet, the J. Fred Duckett Twilight event in Houston, Texas.

Philadelphia’s Penn Relays

The Penn Relays stretched over a course of three days beginning on April 23. At the Penn Relays, Houston notched its first-ranked finish on the second day.

The Cougars were represented by freshman Micah Washington, freshman Sean Aigboboh, junior Jaelyn Reeves-Lile and graduate Trey East III in the men’s 4×200-meter relay race. They placed third with a time of 1:21.98 in the Championship of America final.

On the final day of the competition, Houston pulled off three third-place finishes on a chilly, wet day in the City of Brotherly Love.

Freshman Alexa Smothers had a third-place finish with a time of 11.98 in the women’s 100-meter race. Senior Louie Hinchliffe placed third in the men’s 100-meter event with a time of 10.40.

Finally, in the men’s 4×400-meter relay team consisting of freshman Dominic Harper, sophomore Damarien Jacobs, sophomore King Taylor and East III placed third with a time of 3:37.07.

Michael Johnson Invitational

The Michael Johnson Invitational began on April 24 and was a two-day event. Graduate Canaan Wharry was victorious in the men’s discus with a mark of 52.08m. His victory was the only first-place finish for the Cougars.

Senior Zaeda Houff placed second at the podium in the women’s hammer throw. In the same event for the men, redshirt sophomore Ty Lott placed third. Houff recorded a mark of 54.16, while Lott posted a mark of 63.56m.

On the last day in Waco, freshman Shieana Hall won the women’s triple jump event with a mark of 13.34m (4.1m/s). Overall, Hall recorded five jumps over 13 meters (43 ft), with the victory coming on her last attempt. S

enior Anthony Trucks came in second place in the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the same meet with a wind-aided time of 13.60.

J. Fred Duckett Twilight meet

The J. Fred Duckett Twilight meet at Rice was a one-day event held on April 25, the same day the other two events concluded. The Cougars took home eight total victories in various categories at the meet.

In the men’s events, freshman Zachary Miller placed first in the 1500-meter race with a time of 3:43.02, while sophomore Remay Abraha placed third with a mark of 3:44.60. Freshman Elijah Hernandez also placed third in the 400-meter event with a mark of 47.65m.

In the shot-put event, Cordell Nwokeji was able to bring in a first-place victory with a mark of 19.03m. Sophomore Noah Hanson placed second in the 110 hurdles with a mark of 14.19. In the discus competition, Wharry made it to the podium again with a third-place finish and a new mark of 54.73m.

Next, in the women’s events, freshman Zyon Alston placed first in the 100-meter event with a mark of 11.54. Alston also placed first in the 200-m event with a mark of 23.76.

In the 400-meter race, freshman Mallory McLemore placed first with a mark of 58.86 while freshman Destiney Verdin placed third with her own mark of 59.55.

Senior Ali Mack won the 100 hurdles event with a first-place finish of 14.18. In the pole vault competition, freshman Arianna Peroni placed first with a mark of 4.05m while sophomore Nicole Prall finished third with a mark of 3.80m.

Freshman Saphina Stanley was the last first-place finisher with a mark of 12.29m in the triple jump. Sophomore Stephanie Ume-Ezeoke finished second in the same event with a mark of 12.06m.

Overall, the Cougars did well in all three meets leading into Senior Day at the Cameron Burrell Invitational. This event takes place on April 30, back home at the Carl Lewis International Campus.



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