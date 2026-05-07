Houston tours the Stockyards: UH vs TCU preview

Houston sets out for Fort Worth for their next conference series against Texas Christian University from April 24-26.

Both teams are coming off wins after Houston beat Rice in their Silver Glove Series game and TCU on a three-game win streak, beating Baylor twice and Dallas Baptist University.

Player highlights

Houston brings junior catcher Riley Jackson, who gave the Cougars the win in the Silver Glove Series off a game-winning home run. He sports 261 putouts, 20 assists, and a .989 fielding percentage this season, showing his strength on the field.

Junior outfielder and Silver Glove Series Co-MVP, Tre Broussard, holds 20 runs and a .306 batting average for the season.

TCU holds right-handed pitcher Tommy LaPour with his 3.60 G-ERA and two runs scored this season.

Sophomore outfielder Sawyer Strosnider holds 41 hits across the season and nine stolen bases.

TCU has home advantage with a home win score of 16-5 compared to Houston’s 7-12. Both teams are very close in away game scores, with Houston at 6-7 and TCU at 7-8.

TCU has the advantage with their 10-8 conference record while playing at home for the upcoming series.

Houston will follow up their series against TCU by traveling to Nacogdoches to face off against Stephen F Austin University and TCU will go against UT Arlington in Fort Worth.

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