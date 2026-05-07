Islanders left stranded: Houston beats A&M Corpus Christi

Houston broke away from a three-game losing streak after its home game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on May 6, winning 10-1.

Houston came out swinging in the first inning, scoring its first run by a double from senior infielder Cade Climie, that allowed junior outfielder Tre Broussard to take off and score from first base. Houston added another run in the third inning on a score by senior infielder Tyler Cox.

In the top of the fifth, junior infielder Max Towchik, who holds a slug percentage of .444 for the 2026 season, capped off the first and only run of the game for A&M with his third home run of the season. Houston responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning and four runs in the sixth, with one of those six runs from freshman infielder Blake Fields’s home run.

The game-ending score of 10-1 was set in the bottom of the seventh after both red-shirt sophomore outfielder and first baseman Xavier Perez and senior infielder Savaterre Antonelli scored off of wild pitches. The game ended two empty innings later and Houston had secured the win.

Houston is set to get right back into conference play with its next Big 12 series from May 8 to May 10 against Arizona in Tucson.

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