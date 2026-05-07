The death of Millennial gray

Walking into my cousin’s house, I noticed the lack of color in her home decor. Gray walls, a light gray couch and even a white Christmas tree with light gold ornaments.

As shocked as I was, I wasn’t surprised, because she’s a millennial. This gray decor phenomenon has become a trend in her generation, known as “millennial gray.”

Millennials are categorized as individuals born between 1981 and 1996. They grew up around distinct color trends that are still talked about to this day. In the 1980s, bright colors like neon pink and yellow were popular, while the 1990s brought cooler tones like red and brown.

The appeal of gray

Growing up around cool, grunge tones, one might think millennials would aim for a bright color palette by the time they got to decorate their own space.

However, many millennials grew tired of their childhood homes’ color palette, and with the rise of minimalism in the early 2010s, gray became the modern color choice.

“Millennial gray” first became a phrase in the mid-2010s. One of the many factors was the surplus of Home & Garden Television shows that renovated older homes into modern, minimalist spaces. Since then, gray has become the defining color trend of the 2010s and remains popular among millennials.

Millennials were also drawn to this gray aesthetic because of the world they entered as adults. Facing a housing crisis, a recession and climate anxiety, they gravitated toward something calm, and gray offered exactly that. Having a neutral and uncluttered home can bring stability in a chaotic world.

This makes gray an easy choice for creating a modern, fresh-looking space while also maintaining the simplicity that millennials strive for.

Gen Z is bringing color back

As Gen Z moves into their first apartments and homes, their color choices are bold and varied. Gen Z has embraced maximalism in many forms, with popular trends such as “cottagecore” bringing whimsical vibes with shades of green and wood accents. Apartments are covered in quirky wall art, feature accent walls in every room and have basic appliances in every color of the rainbow.

Gen Z is a creative and expressive generation. As a Gen Zer, I always felt like I could express myself however I wanted in my space. I tried to show that in my choice of room decor. My friends growing up all had colorful, fun wall colors like pink, purple and turquoise. So, is that why we continue to stay colorful?

Part of the reason Gen Z loves to express themselves in color is social media. Gen Z is the first generation to grow up with Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest, where people can showcase their style and creativity to the world. Many of my friends have Pinterest boards for fashion, room decor and living space inspiration, and the color combinations are endless.

The future of decor trends

A light gray coffee table paired with a gray suede couch is the “millennial blueprint” of home decor. It attracts them with its simplicity and can create a cool, calm environment.

Warm, yellow lighting shining into a living room filled with various colorful pillows on a red couch can make a 20-year-old feel right at home.

Although millennials get hate for decorating dull, decorating our own spaces allows us to be authentic and creative. There’s never a “right” color swatch for your living room, or a certain couch color you have to have. Interior design is meant to be expressive and telling; each generation should be able to explore it.

opinion@thedailycougar.com