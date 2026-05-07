Wildcat Trouble: Arizona sweeps Houston in final series of the season

Cougar softball (20-31, 3-21 Big 12) appeared in Tucson, Arizona, from April 24 to April 26 for the team’s final regular-season series against the No. 20 University of Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona (34-13, 15-6 Big 12) overcame Houston 9-1 in the weekend opener. The Wildcats held an early five-run lead, extended in the second by homers from sophomore Addison Duke and senior Sydney Stewart. Junior Reagan Shockley and Stewart put up two runs for Arizona in the first inning.

Junior Makenna Mitchell recorded the Cougars’ lone run with her 18th homer, the fourth-best in program history and 50th recorded hit of the season in the top of the third. Arizona secured four runs in the bottom of the fourth, signaling a run-rule to end the game.

April 25 was the second game of the series, where the Cougars fell 8-0. Freshman Wildcat Rylie Holder held Houston to three hits recorded by Mitchell and sophomores Ariel Redmond and Madox Mitchael.

Arizona tallied eight runs in four innings and gained a five-run advantage by the bottom of the third. Houston was unable to recover after Arizona scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The final game of Houston’s regular season was played on April 26, with the series ultimately being won by Arizona with a score of 15-4.

Houston fought to improve and secured four runs in the series-closing game, coming out strong in the first with a two-run homer from sophomore Maddie Hartley, making her the second player in program history to record 20 or more home runs in one season.



The Wildcats responded by scoring five runs due to home runs by junior Tele Jennings, senior Grace Jenkins and Stewart. Arizona also scored five runs in the second and third innings; however, neither team scored in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth, an RBI from Mitchael allowed Redmond to score from third base. Hartley scored the final run with an RBI from senior Kylei Griffin.



History was made in the final game, as Hartley’s homer solidified this year’s Cougars with the second-most home runs in a single season in program history with a total of 70, coming in behind the 2008 UH softball team.

Finishing their season with a 20-31 record, Houston softball prepares for an offseason of hard work to get back in the winning column next year.

sports@thedailycougar.com